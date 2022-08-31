ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure

South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
CoinDesk

Binance, Issuer of Third-Biggest Stablecoin, to Stop Supporting Larger Rival USDC

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has shaken up the vital stablecoin market, announcing it will automatically move customers' funds to its Binance USD (BUSD) token from alternatives including the larger USD Coin (USDC). Binance said on Monday that it will convert all investments in USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP) and...
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant Aave Stops Loaning Ether Ahead of the Merge

Aave, a big decentralized lending platform, has invoked new rules to protect itself from several risks that could stem from a surge in borrowing demand for ether (ETH) from crypto traders betting on the Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming technological overhaul. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, the Aave community overwhelmingly...
CoinDesk

The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun

The Ethereum blockchain’s Merge is officially underway and will likely kick in sometime between Sept. 13-16. The Bellatrix upgrade – the network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – was activated on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
