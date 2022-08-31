Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Upbit Publishes Token Listing, Delisting Procedure After Government Pressure
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange published its token listing procedure Friday in response to pressure from the government following the collapse of the Terra stablecoin. The listing procedures include examining transparency of the underlying project, support for transactions and fair participation for investors. Delisting criteria include violation of laws,...
Traders Bet on GMX Tokens as Proxy for Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Arbitrum
Tokens of decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX surged to a record high this week amid rising interest from traders betting on the growth of Arbitrum, a prominent Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. GMX allows users to trade spot and perpetual futures using its on-chain trading interface at low fees. Part of its...
Binance, Issuer of Third-Biggest Stablecoin, to Stop Supporting Larger Rival USDC
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has shaken up the vital stablecoin market, announcing it will automatically move customers' funds to its Binance USD (BUSD) token from alternatives including the larger USD Coin (USDC). Binance said on Monday that it will convert all investments in USDC, Pax Dollar (USDP) and...
DeFi Giant Aave Stops Loaning Ether Ahead of the Merge
Aave, a big decentralized lending platform, has invoked new rules to protect itself from several risks that could stem from a surge in borrowing demand for ether (ETH) from crypto traders betting on the Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming technological overhaul. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, the Aave community overwhelmingly...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Tight Below $20K; Blockchain Protocol Cardano Arrives on Robinhood. Who Cares?
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend the weekend in a tight trading range below $20K; investors will have few, significant economic indicators to consider until the next U.S. inflation figures next week. Insights: Blockchain Protocol Cardano's arrival on Robinhood seems like a big yawn, given the protocol's lack of achievements. Catch...
Poolin, One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Pools, Suspends Withdrawals From Wallet Service
PoolinWallet, the wallet service of one of the world's biggest bitcoin mining pools, is suspending all withdrawals as it tries to preserve assets and stabilize liquidity, the firm said on Monday. PoolinWallet also said it's continuing to explore "strategic alternatives with various parties." On Sunday, the firm's CEO and founder...
The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun
The Ethereum blockchain’s Merge is officially underway and will likely kick in sometime between Sept. 13-16. The Bellatrix upgrade – the network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – was activated on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
