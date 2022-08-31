ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CoinTelegraph

Bitcoiner sentenced to federal prison warns users involved in OTC trading

Mark Alexander Hopkins, also known by the moniker Doctor Bitcoin or their handle Rizzn, has claimed that “transacting Bitcoin p2p is a federal crime” after announcing the sentence in their case to social media followers. In a Sunday Twitter thread, Hopkins said that they were facing between 6-15...
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Alabama Now

Ex-manager of Alabama bank gets prison term for stealing from dead woman’s account

A former Alabama bank branch manager was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after admitting to stealing money from a deceased person’s account. A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
Law & Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Sue Client and Family for Nearly $1 Million After Repeatedly Complaining of ‘Ability to Meet Her Financial Obligations’

A Colorado law firm that represented convicted sex trafficker and onetime politically connected socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is suing their former high-profile client and some of her family members for nearly $1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. sued Maxwell, her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and...
