CoinTelegraph
Bitcoiner sentenced to federal prison warns users involved in OTC trading
Mark Alexander Hopkins, also known by the moniker Doctor Bitcoin or their handle Rizzn, has claimed that “transacting Bitcoin p2p is a federal crime” after announcing the sentence in their case to social media followers. In a Sunday Twitter thread, Hopkins said that they were facing between 6-15...
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Theresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Former judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
The two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated the scheme have been ordered to pay hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Michael Avenatti Seeks Sentencing Delay for Defrauding Clients, Citing Prison COVID Lockdown
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti is asking to delay sentencing in his California client fraud case because a COVID-related lockdown in his prison unit is prohibiting him accessing the law library or visiting with his standby counsel. In a five-page request filed Thursday, Avenatti’s standby counsel, H. Dean Steward, said he’s...
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Stimulus update 2022: One-time checks worth up to $1,657 to be sent out in Pennsylvania soon
Financial relief is coming for older and disabled residents of Pennsylvania in the form of a "bonus" property tax or rent rebate.
Bookkeeper bankrolled her side business with $650,000 she stole from bosses, feds say
This led her bosses, who owned several Georgia real estate businesses, to believe they made less money than they were, prosecutors say.
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
Man Convicted In Elaborate Scheme to Steal COVID-19 Benefits
A Virginia-based man has been convicted as part of an elaborate scheme to steal COVID-19 unemployment benefits from people who needed them. According to an official release from the IRS Criminal Investigation division, Danny L. Mullins, Jr. was convicted on multiple counts after a two-day jury trial.
Ex-manager of Alabama bank gets prison term for stealing from dead woman’s account
A former Alabama bank branch manager was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after admitting to stealing money from a deceased person’s account. A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
Broker who targeted Latinos in $3.2-million investment scheme is sentenced to prison
A stockbroker convicted of targeting low-income Latinos in fraud scheme is sentenced to 6½ years and ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution.
Nationwide "Grandparent Scam" Perps Begin Receiving Prison Sentences
The perpetrators of a nationwide "Grandparent Scam" that took money from elderly people have started receiving prison sentences following work by the IRS Criminal Investigation division.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Sue Client and Family for Nearly $1 Million After Repeatedly Complaining of ‘Ability to Meet Her Financial Obligations’
A Colorado law firm that represented convicted sex trafficker and onetime politically connected socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is suing their former high-profile client and some of her family members for nearly $1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. sued Maxwell, her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and...
