CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Price May Crash After Ethereum's 'Merge,' Researcher Says
Kyle McDonald, an independent researcher, predicts that the Bitcoin network may be "regulated away," causing the price of bitcoin to collapse. He recommends selling bitcoin now. The reason is that after the Ethereum blockchain switches to a drastically less energy-intensive method of validating transactions, known as "proof-of-stake," investors and regulators may realize that the energy-intensive method that both Bitcoin and Ethereum use now, called "proof-of-work," was never really necessary.
CoinDesk
MicroStrategy, With Bitcoin's Price Depressed, Looks to Lightning to Boost Usage, Saylor Says
Michael Saylor, who transformed a sleepy software firm into a cryptocurrency powerhouse via a (currently underwater) multi-billion dollar bet on bitcoin, is now having the non-crypto part of the business work on bitcoin-related projects as well. Speaking to an audience at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday,...
CoinDesk
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?
You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
CoinDesk
Automated NFT Market Maker Sudoswap to Release Its Governance Token via Airdrop
Decentralized NFT marketplace Sudoswap is releasing its new governance token via an airdrop to community members, according to a blog post published Thursday. The Ethereum-based SUDO token’s initial supply of 60 million will be distributed mostly to holders of XMON, the native token behind the 0xmon NFT collection, created by the founders of Sudoswap. XMON holders will participate in a lockup to collectively receive 41.9% of the total SUDO supply. During the three-month lockup, XMON holders can receive 10,000 SUDO per XMON token locked.
CoinDesk
TradFi Investors Will Love Ethereum’s Merge
Unless you’ve been living under a crypto rock, you’ll know that Ethereum’s long awaited, much discussed transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake is poised to happen this month. The Merge, as it’s known, is the most consequential alteration to a blockchain protocol in the history...
CoinDesk
Derivative Volumes of Ether Surpass Bitcoin Ahead of Merge; Here's Why
Volumes of derivatives tracking ether (ETH) have grown by nearly 10% in the past month and now lead those of bitcoin (BTC), according to a report from Kaiko, citing data sourced from multiple crypto exchanges. Out of the total addressable market of ether and bitcoin futures, ether now commands 57%...
CoinDesk
Ether Primed for Pre-Merge Rally After Wedge Breakout
Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, looked set for renewed price rally ahead of the Ethereum "Merge," according to observers tracking chart patterns. Last week, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain broke out of a falling wedge pattern identified by two converging and descending trendlines connecting Aug....
CoinDesk
What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?
Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
CoinDesk
Did Ethereum Merge Optimism Lift Ether or Was It the S&P 500?
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, rallied sharply in the four weeks to mid-August., doubling to $2,000. Most analysts attributed the price rally to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge – the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform to a proof-of-stake network. The switch is expected to cause a drastic reduction in ETH supply, and thus hoped to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
As 10,000 Long-Dormant Bitcoins Finally Trade, Observers Wonder What's Up
Unusual blockchain data appears to show large blocks of bitcoin worth more than $200 million moving for the first time in years, prompting crypto analysts to scratch their heads and agonize over what to make of it – if anything at all. On Aug. 28, according to a post...
CoinDesk
LG Picks Lesser-Known Hedera Blockchain for Television NFTs
Another consumer electronics company is taking NFTs to TV screens. Korea-based LG is releasing a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace called LG Art Lab that plugs into the Hedera Network, which LG supports. Television owners with sets updated to LG’s most recent software will be able to buy, sell and showcase their Hedera NFTs from their screens.
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Tight Below $20K; Blockchain Protocol Cardano Arrives on Robinhood. Who Cares?
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend the weekend in a tight trading range below $20K; investors will have few, significant economic indicators to consider until the next U.S. inflation figures next week. Insights: Blockchain Protocol Cardano's arrival on Robinhood seems like a big yawn, given the protocol's lack of achievements. Catch...
CoinDesk
Online Investing Platform BnkToTheFuture to Buy Crypto Lender Salt Lending
Online investing platform BnkToTheFuture has agreed to buy Salt Lending for an undisclosed amount to give users the ability to borrow against their crypto holdings just as lenders such as Celsius Network and Voyager Digital freeze withdrawals and seek protection from bankruptcy. The firm, which allows qualifying clients to invest...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Network Says $70M Cash Relief Will Bolster Efforts to Survive the Year
Crypto lender Celsius Network, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, said a freshly found $70 million pile of cash will likely help it continue operating through the end of 2022. According to a document filed Thursday by Kirkland & Ellis, the law firm Celsius has hired to help it restructure,...
CoinDesk
‘Blocker Bug’ Delays Highly Anticipated Y00ts NFT Mint
Non-fungible token (NFT) project Y00ts has delayed its highly anticipated mint by an additional day, according to a Sunday Twitter thread from the project’s founding team. The team cited a “blocker bug” as the reason for the delay. Blocker bugs are broadly defined as issues that arise during the testing phase of a project’s development.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Crypto Exchange dYdX Scraps Promotion Amid 'Liveness Check' Backlash
Popular decentralized exchange dYdX has scrapped a recent $25 deposit promotion after being scrutinized for asking participants to conduct a "liveness check," which identified customers using their webcams. In an announcement on Twitter, dYdX cited "extremely overwhelming demand" as the reason why the promotion was removed. A liveness check scans...
CoinDesk
Designer Drug Markets Get Boost From Crypto
Conversations on drug forums can get nerdy. People looking to push the barriers of their mental and bodily experience tend to know a lot about the vagaries of the law, organic chemistry, metaphysics and, increasingly, the ins and outs of blockchain technology. For many, the first step towards opening the doors of perception is managing a bitcoin (BTC) key.
CoinDesk
BlackRock to Use Kraken Subsidiary for Crypto Offering
BlackRock (BLK), which is the world's largest asset manager, will use crypto exchange Kraken's CF Benchmarks’ bitcoin index for its new crypto offering. Last month, BlackRock teamed up with Coinbase (COIN), another crypto exchange, to make bitcoin directly available to its institutional clients. Shortly after, BlackRock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors.
