digg.com
Nintendo Direct With News Of 'Wind Waker,' 'Twilight Princess' Remasters For Switch Coming In September - Report
The next Nintendo Direct could be held in September and has been described as a "Zelda blowout."
digg.com
'Two Point Campus' Hits 1 Million Player Milestone Two Weeks After Release
SEGA and Two Point Studios have announced that university management sim "Two Point Campus" surpassed the 1 million players mark within two weeks of release.
My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
digg.com
Adding Leslie Nielsen To Any Video Game Makes It Instantly Hysterical
Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
digg.com
Yakuza Devs Tease A 'Sneak Peek Trailer' And Fans Are Hoping For 'Yakuza 8'
"Yakuza 8?" "Even-Loster Judgment?" "Trinary Domain?"
digg.com
I Had Nothing Better to Do Than Vacation in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse. Or So I Thought!
I tried to go on vacation in the metaverse. Spoiler alert: It was a bad time!!!.
digg.com
The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History From Oblivion
Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?.
digg.com
Terry Crews Learned To Swim Last Year — But Still Hasn't Nailed The Not Sinking Part
How Much Of The World's Population Believes In Life After Death, Mapped. Belief in an afterlife is strong in many parts of the world.
digg.com
PSVR 2 Is Specifically Designed To Be More Port Friendly
It'll also make it easier for developers to make new games for the headset.
digg.com
Meete: The Dating App Where Women Are Paid To Talk To Men
It looks like a normal dating app, but with a crucial difference: Women make money off every message sent to them. Is it too good to be true?.
digg.com
The Pokémon Company Is Suing Six Chinese Companies Over One 'Pokémon' Clone
"Pocket Monster Reissue" has clear similarities to "Pokémon."
digg.com
Here Come The Bendable TVs And Monitors That No One Asked For
Flat-to-curved screens have an identity crisis.
