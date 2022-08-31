Read full article on original website
4 Vehicle Crash with injuries in Grant County
A four-vehicle crash closed Highway 80 at the intersection with County Highway A in Platteville Township Thursday for over 5 hours. The crash happened at about 8:25am north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 23 year old Ryan Oberhoffer of Dubuque was traveling south on Highway 80 in his company’s semi and pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with a Freightliner water truck. At the same time, 28 year old Clayton Morby of Salem, Wisconsin was traveling east on County Highway A in his company’s work truck. Morby did not see the stop sign and drove right into the intersection at highway speeds and drove right in front of Oberhoffer’s semi. Oberhoffer t-boned Morby’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Morby’s vehicle went airborne, struck a power pole approximately 20 feet up, and landed on the banks of the Little Platte River. The power pole broke in half and the lines came down. Oberhoffer’s semi jack-knifed, coming to rest against the guardrail on the east side of the road. At the same time, 66 year old Charles Johnson of Dubuque was traveling north in his company’s International semi and got hung up in the downed power lines and stretched them even farther. As Johnson’s semi stretched the lines it ripped more power lines off of the poles on County Highway A, bringing them down on top of a vehicle driven by 79 year old Janice Staskal of Lancaster. Staskal and her passenger were not injured. Johnson’s truck had minor damages from the power lines. Johnson also was not injured. Morby was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Platteville JAWS. Oberhoffer and Morby were both taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for their injuries. Morby was later med-flighted to Madison. All the individuals involved with the crash were wearing their seatbelts. Highway 80 and County Highway A remained closed until about 2:00pm as Heavy Rescue crews recovered the heavily damaged vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Platteville Fire Department, Platteville JAWS, Livingston First Responders, the Livingston Fire Department, Southwest Health EMS, Guys Towing and Service of Kieler, Wenzel Family Towing of Dubuque, Alliant Energy, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
Dubuque Woman Arrested
A Dubuque woman was arrested on her third OWI offense. 40-year-old Monique Pearson of Dubuque was arrested around 3 pm on Tuesday on charges of her third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
Edgewood takes down Lake Mills in a battle of unbeaten conference foes
UW-Platteville cuts ribbon on new $55 million engineering building
UW-Platteville officials and local leaders cut a ribbon on Thursday on a new $55 million engineering building. The new Sesquicentennial Hall includes three classrooms, multiple laboratories, study space and an accessible green roof. When combined with the adjoining Busby Hall of Engineering, the university said there will be 200,000 square feet of space for engineering and computer science in the complex.
