Manchester United vs Arsenal: Red-hot Red Devils end Gunners’ perfect start
Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford as the Red Devils made it four-straight wins in the Premier League and ended the Gunners’ perfect start to the season. New $100 million signing Antony opened the scoring on his debut and Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half as United were totally committed and Erik ten Hag was a very happy man.
Manchester United vs Arsenal player ratings
