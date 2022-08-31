ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
dotesports.com

GAM Esports become second Vietnamese team to qualify for Worlds 2022

In the second semifinal of the 2022 VCS Summer Playoffs, GAM Esports or Team Spirit would celebrate not only getting a chance to fight for a domestic trophy but also qualification for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. But after a quick 3-0, GAM can celebrate their ticket to the finals and to Worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG take Liquid to final moments of heart-pounding game five, continue LCS Championship run and become NA’s final Worlds representatives

Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses stumbled in their upper bracket run of the LCS Championship, leading to a series between them with a continued playoffs run on the line. And, the series not only determined who moves on in this competition, but who would be the final representative of the LCS at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves clutch up against Fnatic at VALORANT Champions 2022

100 Thieves earned a 2-1 win over Fnatic today in Group D at VALORANT Champions 2022 to remain undefeated against EMEA. 100 Thieves were at a disadvantage coming into their match against Fnatic after multiple members tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the entire team played in isolation while Fnatic played from the main stage.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Crypto in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is turning out to be one of the best battle royale games featuring a vast array of characters and unique abilities. While some of the Legends are common between the mobile and PC/console versions, a few exclusive characters are only available in the mobile game. Apart from that, most of the game’s mechanics are identical to their PC counterparts. New Legends are introduced every season in Apex Legends Mobile. You need to understand how their abilities work to master these characters.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The French sniper is back: ZywOo pulls in some incredible stats at ESL Pro League season 16

The professional CS:GO scene is back after the summer break, and it seems like Vitality’s superstar, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut has also returned to his brilliant form. The Frenchman and his team competed in ESL Pro League season 16’s Group A, where they didn’t drop a single series and claimed first place. During the group stage, ZywOo showcased some exceptional form, and as a result, pulled in some incredible stats.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pentanet roll over ORDER in Australia’s first live League clash in 1,098 days

It started more than 80 minutes late as production issues reigned and ended in a storm as Pentanet.GG carefully dismantled ORDER in a 3–0 victory in the LCO 2022 Split Two playoffs, but only one thing really mattered—live League of Legends finally returned to Australia at Olympic Park on Friday after 1,098 days of players and fans alike locked behind their screens.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG Impact becomes second top laner in LCS history to earn a Pentakill

Though the series between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid to determine the final LCS representative that this year’s League of Legends World Championship is not yet over, one player on the Rift has added yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments. Evil Geniuses veteran Impact has become...
VIDEO GAMES
liveandletsfly.com

Chaos In Miami After American Airlines 787-8 Suffers Mechanical Issue

American Airlines passengers reacted angrily to a string of mechanical delays in Miami which ultimately took over 21 hours to resolve, with chaos being reported onboard to Santiago, Chile. Once again, the root of the problem is communication. American Airlines Mechanical Delay Made Far Worse By Lack Of Communication. On...
MIAMI, FL
dotesports.com

PS5 price hike? Why one analyst thinks it’s ‘such a dumb idea’

Two years following the PlayStation 5’s launch prices are set in increase across every region with the exception of the United States. Senior analyst Daniel Ahmad and Michael Pachter explained why a similar price increase in the U.S. would ultimately bode poorly for Sony in an interview with Polygon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?

There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is CS in League of Legends?

Items are a pivotal factor in increasing the power of your champions in League of Legends. However, the more powerful the item is, the more gold it costs, meaning players will have to traverse the map for ways to accumulate the currency. One of the most efficient ways to get...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Razor Arcana release in Dota 2?

The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass came to an end on Sept. 1. The pass was delivered with a medium-sized patch containing arcanas, immortals, and various cosmetics. The news of the battle pass spread like wildfire, and Dota 2’s player count surged to levels it hasn’t seen since 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Lion Rampant Exotic Titan leg armor in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, you wouldn’t typically think of the Titan subclass as being extremely airborne or maneuverable. But there’s a piece of Exotic armor that can turn any Titan into an efficient aerial terror: the Lion Rampant piece of Exotic leg armor. The primary Exotic perk for Lion...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT Raw Accel: What is it and is it allowed?

In the battle for supremacy on the ranked ladder of VALORANT, you have to make use of every possible legal tool you can. For those looking to fine-tune their aim dynamically for every situation, look no further than the Raw Accel program. Raw Accel is a mouse acceleration program that...
VIDEO GAMES

