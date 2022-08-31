Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle

Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Drunk Driver After Crash
Vernon Parish, La - Louisiana State Police Troop E arrested Fivasaron Meheswarathan, last night at approximately 11 pm following an accident on Ford Stewart Road in Vernon Parish. The driver was traveling in excess of 60 mph when for reasons unknown at this time, his white Honda Civic exited the roadway, and struck two parked cars, causing both of them to flip over, and one of them to destroy the porch of the residence they were parked at. Reports say there were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked in the Vernon Parish Jail. Any injuries are unknown at this time. This incident is still under investigation with the Louisiana State Police.
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
Former Turkey Creek asst. police chief charged with malfeasance, drug possession
Former Turkey Creek Asst. Police Chief Christopher Lemaire is under investigation for his behavior during traffic stops, according to a release from the police department
APD Investigating 2 Incidents Involving Armed Suspects
Alexandria, La. (August 31, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects. The first incident was reported...
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
Former assistant chief of Turkey Creek is arrested
In the month of June 2022, Chief Steven Ardoin received multiple complaints regarding Assistant Chief Christopher Lemaire’s actions during traffic stops. Following normal procedures for all officer involved complaints, Chief Ardoin began reviewing body camera data from those traffic stops. During the review, other behaviors were observed that did...
Erath Police Chief candidate says his arrest is politically motivated
Chris Lemaire was asked to resign from his post as assistant chief of Turkey Creek, a release from the police department says.
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Natchez Democrat
Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
Alexndria Man Arrested After Standoff With Police
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect went into a residence and refused to come out. The suspect was captured following a brief standoff. Travis Roy, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of resisting arrest.
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1923 Levin Street around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. AFD said they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
Man indicted for Eunice double homicide in June
The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on Tuesday in connection with the double homicide that occurred in Eunice on June 16.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
