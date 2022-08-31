ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘Not interested’: Instagram testing tools which would allow users to adjust their feeds

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZZlL_0hcrvAoa00

( KTLA ) – Instagram is testing ways to make the popular social media platform more user-friendly.

The developers of the app are trying new methods for giving users more control over what appears on their feed, by providing tools allowing them to flag the kinds of posts they don’t want to see.

“We prioritize posts we think you’re most likely to enjoy, but we understand that we may not always get it right,” wrote Meta, Instagram’s parent company, in an announcement this week.

The first tool lets users mark multiple posts on their Explore Page as “not interested,” which automatically removes the post. The second tool lets users stop seeing suggested content with certain words and phrases by adding those words to a list in their account settings.

The test also includes the option to “snooze” suggested posts for 30 days.

“Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” announced Meta.

Is Instagram’s ‘precise location’ feature tracking you?

The change comes after some users expressed frustrations over updates that, they say, make the platform too similar to TikTok. Big names like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had recently slammed Instagram for trying to mimic its competitor by favoring its reels feature over photographs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Girl crushed by hay bale in Wisconsin farm accident

New kittens lured nine-year-old Savannah Grahl, her 11-year-old sister, and a friend into a barn at a farm near Eden, Wisconsin. Huge hay bales – the large rectangular ones that can weigh up to 1,000 pounds – were stacked there.
EDEN, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Missing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher: What we know so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time. Below […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Scattered evening showers, drier by midweek

Scattered showers, even an embedded thunderstorm, will persist through the evening hours before tapering off before midnight. You could drive through some patchy fog as you head back to work Tuesday morning. I can’t completely take rain out of the forecast Tuesday, but I can for Wednesday and beyond! Tonight: Scattered showers with an embedded thunderstorm […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy