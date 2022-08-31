Read full article on original website
Field Hockey Blanked by Oneonta in Season Opener
ONEONTA, NY - The Utica University field hockey team fell on the road to the SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. The lone goal of the game came just minutes after halftime off the stick of Carly Waszczak of Oneonta off of a penalty corner. The Pioneers were outshot by the Red Dragons 12-2 on the afternoon.
Field Hockey Looks to Build off of 2021 Conference Title Appearance in 2022
UTICA, NY - The Utica University field hockey team will travel to SUNY Oneonta this weekend to open its 2022 season. The Pioneers will take on the Red Dragons at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday before a neutral site battle against SUNY New Paltz at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Follow Along:...
Volleyball to Begin Season at SUNY Poly Tri-Match
UTICA, NY - The Utica University volleyball team will begin its 2022 season at the SUNY Poly tri-match on Saturday, September 3. The Pioneers will take on the SUNY Poly Wildcats at 11 a.m., and will face Bard College at 1 p.m. Follow Along: SUNY Poly will provide live video...
Women's Golf To Start Fall Schedule at SLU
UTICA, NY - The Utica University women's golf program opens up its Fall 2022 calendar on Saturday and Sunday as the squad heads to the St. Lawrence University Invitational. The 36-hole tournament will be held at St. Lawrence's Oliver Appleton Golf Course in Canton, NY. Follow Along: Scores will be...
Men's Soccer Overthrows Early Deficit In Comfortable Win At Caz
CAZENOVIA, NY - The Utica University men's soccer team started their 2022 season on the right foot with a thunderous non-conference win. After falling behind 1-0, the Pioneers ripped off four goals in a row to cruise past host Cazenovia College by a 4-1 score in Cazenovia. The Pioneers open...
Men's Golf Set To Take Aim At Fall 2022 Schedule
UTICA, NY - The Utica University men's golf program opens up its Fall 2022 calendar on Saturday and Sunday as the squad heads to the St. Lawrence University Invitational. The 36-hole tournament will be held at St. Lawrence's Oliver Appleton Golf Course in Canton, NY. Follow Along: Results will be...
Football Opens 22nd Season With 5th NYS Tool Believe Bowl Saturday
UTICA, NY - The Utica University football team opens its 22nd season of varsity level play under the bright lights of Charles A. Gaetano Stadium, while playing one of its most meaningful contests of the season on Saturday, September 3rd. The Pioneers will battle the University of Rochester in the 5th Annual New York State Tool Believe Bowl to support the Believe 271 Foundation and the Thea Bowman House. Kickoff for the non-conference game is slated for 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer Opens Pioneer Field, 2022 Season With Explosive Win Over Poly
UTICA, NY - The Utica University women's soccer team opened Pioneer Field and the 2022 season with fireworks after a 6-0 win over SUNY Poly on Thursday night. Just 6:47 into the game, Ro Hernandez (Carmel, NY/Kennedy Catholic) put the Pioneers ahead thanks to a sneaky pass by Jacinta Kaminski (Holland Patent, NY/Holland Patent) for a 1-0 lead. Sophomore Rory Richard (Barneveld, NY/Holland Patent ) doubled the team's lead about four minutes before halftime as Kaminski found the newcomer for her first career goal as a Pioneer.
SUNY Poly (0-1, 0-0 NAC)-VS-Utica University (1-0, 0-0 Empire 8)
-- * 08:34 Corner kick by UTICA Jacinta Kaminski [08:34]. 14:53 Shot by UTICA Jacinta Kaminski, SAVE Katie Bowers. 15:39 Offside against Utica University. 16:15 Shot by UTICA Ro Hernandez, SAVE Katie Bowers. 16:47 Shot by UTICA Ro Hernandez HIGH. 17:14 Offside against Utica University. 18:42 Shot by UTICA Jacinta...
C-NS football pulls away to opening win over Horseheads
HORSEHEADS – Far from home, and far from the vast attention it will no doubt draw the rest of this fall as it goes after a fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team got the start it wanted. The Northstars got all of its points in the first three quarters […]
Cross Country Picks Up Pair of Fifth Place Finishes at Houghton
HOUGHTON, NY - The Utica University cross country programs opened their 2022 season at the Houghton Short Course Invitational on Thursday. Both teams ran to a fifth place team finish at the meet held on Houghton's Field of Dreams Cross Country Course. Newcomer Gianna Welker () led the Utica women...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
Two teens die of electrocution in Upstate New York
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch. The […]
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
Police flood Richmond Ave. after confrontation between residents, officers breaks out
Update: Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents. Editor’s note: This story was revised. An earlier version had incorrectly reported the charges the teenager was given by police. Syracuse, N.Y. — At least a dozen Syracuse police officers flooded Richmond Avenue near North Geddes Street Wednesday...
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
Utica man charged with criminal impersonation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Police were called to Syracuse apartment for loud banging 3 days before 2 found shot dead
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police were called to a Syracuse apartment for a report of loud banging on the day prosecutors believe a man and woman there were shot dead. Three days later, a visiting nurse discovered the man and woman dead in the apartment, prosecutors said. She also found the disabled boy she came to see alive. He had survived three days in the apartment alone with the corpses.
Guy Fieri’s New House Band Hails From Central New York
If you're a fan of Guy Fieri (and who isn't) then you know about his show on the Food Network called "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It has been one of the most popular shows on cable for the past 15 years. Through the years, Fieri has made several trips to...
