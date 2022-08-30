Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com
The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery
RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
Wolfspeed in Chatham, Meta in Durham?
Hey all! I’m Brian Gordon, and in this week’s Open Source, we asked Meta if they’re coming to Durham. Then we asked Wolfspeed if they’re coming to Chatham County.
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new semiconductor plant, 1800 jobs
WRAL has learned Wolfspeed will be expanding its chip manufacturing into Chatham County. It’s a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of billions of dollars, according to the state budget. Several sources familiar with the project have confirmed to WRAL that the project is moving forward...
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh
A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Raleigh News & Observer
Holly Springs single family residence sells for $1.2 million
The property located in the 5300 block of Moonflower Court in Holly Springs was sold on August 17, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $324 per square foot. The house built in 2010 has an interior space of 3,753 square feet. The house sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina
A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Scrambled or sunny side up? Either way you like your eggs, it's going to cost you double
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Whether it's scrambled, sunny side up or hard boiled, a carton of eggs is going to cost more than it did a year ago, even months ago. Braswell Family Farms opened in 1943 in Nash County. Trey Braswell is the fourth generation president of Braswell Family...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million
The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Partnership brings reusable lunch items to Durham charter school
Durham, N.C. — A brand new partnership between a Durham non-profit and a charter school is helping the environment. Don’t Waste Durham and Reaching All Minds Academy have partnered to bring in reusable lunch trays and silverware, cutting carbon emissions, and saving money. The academy spotlights sustainability for...
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
Raleigh News & Observer
Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million
The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
thisisraleigh.com
September Events 2022: What’s happening in Raleigh this month?
I often feel conflicted when September arrives. I’m so overjoyed as I absolutely love Fall in Raleigh and all the fun that is to come between now and the holidays. But, it’s a month that also chips away a little at that joy because it means summer is on the way out. And I always love summer.
'I still kind of enjoy life': Holly Springs woman celebrates 100 years
Holly Springs woman reaches a milestone few achieve in their lifetime, celebrating 100 years.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raffle of an assault rifle by NC youth football and cheerleader group draws criticism
A youth football and cheerleading group in the North Carolina mountains is defending its raffle of an assault rifle against what the organization calls both public and anonymous criticism. The nonprofit East Henderson Youth Football and Cheer organization in East Flat Rock is selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance...
thelocalreporter.press
ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage
Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
