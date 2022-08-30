ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh

A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Holly Springs single family residence sells for $1.2 million

The property located in the 5300 block of Moonflower Court in Holly Springs was sold on August 17, 2022. The $1,215,000 purchase price works out to $324 per square foot. The house built in 2010 has an interior space of 3,753 square feet. The house sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina

A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million

The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Partnership brings reusable lunch items to Durham charter school

Durham, N.C. — A brand new partnership between a Durham non-profit and a charter school is helping the environment. Don’t Waste Durham and Reaching All Minds Academy have partnered to bring in reusable lunch trays and silverware, cutting carbon emissions, and saving money. The academy spotlights sustainability for...
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million

The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
September Events 2022: What’s happening in Raleigh this month?

I often feel conflicted when September arrives. I’m so overjoyed as I absolutely love Fall in Raleigh and all the fun that is to come between now and the holidays. But, it’s a month that also chips away a little at that joy because it means summer is on the way out. And I always love summer.
ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
