Coffee County, TN

On Target News

Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery

Two lucky Tennessee Lottery players won big last night, August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
DECHERD, TN
On Target News

Escapee Captured in Cannon County

On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Patriot Day Ceremony in Manchester Sept. 11

Everyone is invited to attend the annual Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held this Sunday, September 11th at 6 PM. Hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA), this annual event honors the service and dedication of all our local first responder departments. This year marks the 21st...
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

It’s back to regular routine for Franklin County School Buses

The Franklin County School Board passed a motion regarding changes to their budget after bus drivers went on strike due to low pay. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. The budget was voted down by the county commission because did not want a $4.4 million activity center to be built. Commissioners said they had questions about using ESSER funds (Covid-19 government relief funding) to build the facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Another School Threat reported to be said in Jest

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Coffee County Central High School, a student was overheard making a threat directed toward the school. Even though the investigation disclosed that this had been a statement made in jest, this is yet another instance in which one of our students will face criminal charges.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Imagination Library of Coffee County Fundraiser

Enjoy some great pancakes and a fun story time at the Imagination Library of Coffee County annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at The Mercantile Café/Sweet Simplicity Bakery on Saturday, September 17th. All proceeds benefit the Imagination Library of Coffee County, so we can continue to put more books into the...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
HILLSBORO, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fire Damages Apartments in Manchester

Monday afternoon at 4:05 PM, Manchester Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 91A Hayfield Square. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke conditions coming out of the roof at the residence. While assessing the scene heavy fire was discovered in the rear of the 91-A apartment.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Bridgestone Expanding Morrison Plant

Tennessee officials and Bridgestone Americas officials have announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations and commitment to its U.S....
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Motlow is Leader of Student Engagement on Mental Health

Motlow State Community College understands the importance of supporting the mental health needs of students. Awareness of mental health needs continues to grow and Motlow actively combats stigma surrounding those asking for help. “Approximately one of every five people are said to have some type of mental health issue, and...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
Manchester, TN
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

