Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery
Two lucky Tennessee Lottery players won big last night, August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
Reminder: Imagination Library of Coffee County Pancake Breakfast Sept. 17
The Imagination Library of Coffee County invites community members to attend the organization’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraising event, set for 8-10 a.m., Sept. 17, at the Mercantile Café in Manchester. “We hope you join us to enjoy great pancakes and a fun story time,” said Joyce Hiebert, chair...
Escapee Captured in Cannon County
On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
Manchester Man Charged with Murder and more in Kentucky Crash
Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Louisville, KY. Catalina is accused of hitting several cars and killing one person on August 28, 2022. WAVE-TV reports that Catalina entered not guilty pleas on charges of murder, assault, driving under the...
Patriot Day Ceremony in Manchester Sept. 11
Everyone is invited to attend the annual Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony, which will be held this Sunday, September 11th at 6 PM. Hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA), this annual event honors the service and dedication of all our local first responder departments. This year marks the 21st...
Coffee County Tourism activity generates $201.4 Million in Business Sales
Tourism activity in 2021 supported $201.4 million in business sales in Coffee County, marking a $42 million increase from 2020. The county moved up in state rankings, securing the 19th top spot in Tennessee, up from 21 in recent years. The report from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development was...
It’s back to regular routine for Franklin County School Buses
The Franklin County School Board passed a motion regarding changes to their budget after bus drivers went on strike due to low pay. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. The budget was voted down by the county commission because did not want a $4.4 million activity center to be built. Commissioners said they had questions about using ESSER funds (Covid-19 government relief funding) to build the facility.
Another School Threat reported to be said in Jest
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Coffee County Central High School, a student was overheard making a threat directed toward the school. Even though the investigation disclosed that this had been a statement made in jest, this is yet another instance in which one of our students will face criminal charges.
Imagination Library of Coffee County Fundraiser
Enjoy some great pancakes and a fun story time at the Imagination Library of Coffee County annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at The Mercantile Café/Sweet Simplicity Bakery on Saturday, September 17th. All proceeds benefit the Imagination Library of Coffee County, so we can continue to put more books into the...
House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
Fire Damages Apartments in Manchester
Monday afternoon at 4:05 PM, Manchester Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 91A Hayfield Square. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke conditions coming out of the roof at the residence. While assessing the scene heavy fire was discovered in the rear of the 91-A apartment.
Bridgestone Expanding Morrison Plant
Tennessee officials and Bridgestone Americas officials have announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations and commitment to its U.S....
No Bomb Found after Threat made against Tullahoma High School
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma high school administration was made aware of a potential bomb threat. Students and staff quickly and safely evacuated the building, and police were contacted. The Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene and found no evidence of this threat. In an abundance of caution, a K-9 trained in...
Motlow is Leader of Student Engagement on Mental Health
Motlow State Community College understands the importance of supporting the mental health needs of students. Awareness of mental health needs continues to grow and Motlow actively combats stigma surrounding those asking for help. “Approximately one of every five people are said to have some type of mental health issue, and...
