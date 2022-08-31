The Franklin County School Board passed a motion regarding changes to their budget after bus drivers went on strike due to low pay. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. The budget was voted down by the county commission because did not want a $4.4 million activity center to be built. Commissioners said they had questions about using ESSER funds (Covid-19 government relief funding) to build the facility.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO