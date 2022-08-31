ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Labor Day may have rain, milder temps to start the week

Labor Day is finally here and you may want to be ready to dodge rain drops today. Rain will be possible Monday as an upper-level system still lingers around Illinois, spinning clouds and even rain our direction. This happened yesterday and provided parts of mid-Missouri with surprise rain showers. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Food workers are experiencing lower tips with inflation

LAKE OF THE OZARKS- Businesses around the Ozarks are already seeing a decrease in clientele since the school year started for students. After two years of going through a global pandemic and an acute recession following it, many are trying to return to normalcy. But, hard as it seems the price of everything has increased.
BUSINESS
KOMU

Labor Day Forecast: Partly cloudy and somewhat cool

With most of the weekend behind us, the forecast for Labor Day will feature some changes from previous days. After some pretty impressive temperature swings over the last few days, it looks like we'll finally settle down into a continuous pattern for most of the next week. Temperatures will once...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future

After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Labor Day Weekend: Dry after Friday night

After a wet day here in mid-Missouri, clouds are expected to clear out and be replaced by plentiful amount of sunshine in the coming days. Saturday will be much drier and much warmer than Friday, with temperatures expected to be in the middle to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail, though the chance for late afternoon isolated storms will exist.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
ACCIDENTS

