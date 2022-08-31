Read full article on original website
Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who...
Christmas in September gives 100 Missouri families free toys
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A toy giveaway in north St. Louis County brought smiles to kids’ faces on Saturday. The North County Police Cooperative partnered with STL Youth Sports Outreach to hold a “Christmas in September” event. Xaviera Stokes brought her three kids to the toy...
Savage heat baking California and other Western states will continue through the holiday weekend
The savage heat that has gripped several states in the West will persist through the holiday weekend -- and for the third day in a row, Californians are being advised to curb their electric consumption to avoid power outages. More than 45 million people were under heat alerts across most...
Forecast: Labor Day may have rain, milder temps to start the week
Labor Day is finally here and you may want to be ready to dodge rain drops today. Rain will be possible Monday as an upper-level system still lingers around Illinois, spinning clouds and even rain our direction. This happened yesterday and provided parts of mid-Missouri with surprise rain showers. The...
Food workers are experiencing lower tips with inflation
LAKE OF THE OZARKS- Businesses around the Ozarks are already seeing a decrease in clientele since the school year started for students. After two years of going through a global pandemic and an acute recession following it, many are trying to return to normalcy. But, hard as it seems the price of everything has increased.
Labor Day Forecast: Partly cloudy and somewhat cool
With most of the weekend behind us, the forecast for Labor Day will feature some changes from previous days. After some pretty impressive temperature swings over the last few days, it looks like we'll finally settle down into a continuous pattern for most of the next week. Temperatures will once...
Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future
After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
Labor Day Weekend: Dry after Friday night
After a wet day here in mid-Missouri, clouds are expected to clear out and be replaced by plentiful amount of sunshine in the coming days. Saturday will be much drier and much warmer than Friday, with temperatures expected to be in the middle to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies should prevail, though the chance for late afternoon isolated storms will exist.
1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
