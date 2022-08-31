Read full article on original website
Related
The VMA Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own
Don't get me wrong—I love the high-glamour moments from the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but there's just something about the fashion showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards that hits different. Whether it's Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress in 2010 or Rose McGowan's next-to-naked sequin dress in 1998, MTV's biggest night is always home to next-level (and sometimes shocking) looks. And this year's selection is sure to be no exception.
Taylor Swift's Leggy Outfit at the VMAs After-Party Kicked Off Her Midnights Era
Taylor Swift's Midnights era has officially entered the chat. While accepting her Video of the Year award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, she casually dropped the news that her next album, Midnights, will be released on October 21. Considering that Swift churned out two entire albums and a 10-minute video for "All Too Well" during the pandemic, no one was expecting another album so soon—but leave it to Swift to keep her fans on their toes.
Emma Watson's Trendy Flats Are the Key to Transitioning Summer Dresses to Fall
If every August and September, you think to yourself, "I've mentally moved on from summer, but the Earth hasn't, so what do I wear?" you're not alone. It's an undeniably awkward time of year when it comes to outfits. Luckily, Emma Watson has one clever outfit solution for us that's perfect for making the jump from summer to fall.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0