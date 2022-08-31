Taylor Swift's Midnights era has officially entered the chat. While accepting her Video of the Year award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, she casually dropped the news that her next album, Midnights, will be released on October 21. Considering that Swift churned out two entire albums and a 10-minute video for "All Too Well" during the pandemic, no one was expecting another album so soon—but leave it to Swift to keep her fans on their toes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO