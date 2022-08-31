ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

China Signals "Buckle Up"

Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China To Comply With US Exchange Standards To Avoid Delisting, But Analyst Warns Of 'Some Bumps In The Road'

The Chinese securities regulator said the country would implement the audit agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Xi Jinping's government last week. What Happened: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will strengthen communication with foreign investors, Reuters reported. ​​"We...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Dairy Products#Us Dollar#Innate Immune System#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oxc#Alltech Agri Food Outlook
Benzinga

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
POTUS
Benzinga

Putin Government Said To Secretly Warn Of Deep Recession In Russia While Economy Minister Gives Upbeat Forecast

Russia's economy is expected to return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as 2022 end or early 2023, according to the country's economy minister. What Happened: Maxim Reshetnikov said the government estimate shows a 2.9% contraction in Russia's GDP for 2022 — narrower than expected. Earlier in August, the country predicted a 4.2% annual decline in the Russian economy, Reuters reported.
EUROPE
Benzinga

1 Month Left In Q3

Remember, in 2021 everyone said cash is trash. In 2022, it became the biggest bull market on the planet. Investing is hard. The S&P 500 has been below its 200 day moving average for more than 100 trading days. The longest streak since the Financial Crisis. QQQ QQQ have retraced...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Benzinga

World Bank Affiliate IFC Backs Blockchain For Carbon Credits

World Bank affiliate, International Finance Corp (IFC), announced its support for a blockchain-enabled platform to trade carbon credits. IFC wants to attract more support from institutional investors for climate-friendly projects in emerging markets. The finance firm believes that blockchain can help boost the use of carbon offsets to a greater...
MARKETS
Benzinga

CordovaCann's Star Buds Cannabis Hits Record Monthly Revenue Of 1.26M In August

CordovaCann Corp. LVRLF CDVA, a cannabis-focused consumer products company, provided an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada. Star Buds Cannabis Co. continues to achieve strong performance to close out the summer. The stores continue to benefit from market share gains despite a difficult economic environment. Gross margin is expanding due to menu optimization and management continues to focus on increasing store profitability with strong cost controls.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Makes EV Battery Manufacturing An All-Chinese Affair At The Top As It Leaps Past LG Energy

Competitive positioning in the EV battery market saw a slight change in July. The market is still dominated by Asian players, with CATL the leader of the pack. Warren Buffett-backed BYD Manufacturing Company Limited. BYDDY BYDDF, which has a thriving plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business, is also making waves in its ancillary EV battery manufacturing business.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Huawei Beats Apple, Samsung In Bringing Smartphone Armed With Satellite Communications Tech To Market

Huawei customers can send short messages using Chinese BeiDou navigation satellite system — a satellite network similar to GPS. The Chinese tech giant beat Apple and Samsung, which are also working on satellite connectivity. China’s Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest flagship smartphone with satellite communications capabilities on...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners

The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Russia Seeks To Legitimize Use Of Cryptos In Cross-border Payments

The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia have reconsidered their stance on cryptocurrencies, a step needed to legitimize cross-border payments in these currencies, according to the country's Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev. In an interview with Russia-24 TV channel, Moiseev said the disparity in methods for regulating the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy