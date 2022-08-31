Read full article on original website
China Signals "Buckle Up"
Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
China To Comply With US Exchange Standards To Avoid Delisting, But Analyst Warns Of 'Some Bumps In The Road'
The Chinese securities regulator said the country would implement the audit agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Xi Jinping's government last week. What Happened: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will strengthen communication with foreign investors, Reuters reported. "We...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
US Ambassador To Russia Leaves Post: How Will This Affect Brittney Griner And Other American Prisoners In Russia?
The U.S. Ambassador to Russia on Sunday ended his tenure as America's top diplomat in Moscow after nearly three years. Spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, Ambassador John Sullivan will retire entirely from a lengthy career in government service. Sullivan's retirement, though expected this coming fall, was sped up due...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
Putin Government Said To Secretly Warn Of Deep Recession In Russia While Economy Minister Gives Upbeat Forecast
Russia's economy is expected to return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as 2022 end or early 2023, according to the country's economy minister. What Happened: Maxim Reshetnikov said the government estimate shows a 2.9% contraction in Russia's GDP for 2022 — narrower than expected. Earlier in August, the country predicted a 4.2% annual decline in the Russian economy, Reuters reported.
1 Month Left In Q3
Remember, in 2021 everyone said cash is trash. In 2022, it became the biggest bull market on the planet. Investing is hard. The S&P 500 has been below its 200 day moving average for more than 100 trading days. The longest streak since the Financial Crisis. QQQ QQQ have retraced...
World Bank Affiliate IFC Backs Blockchain For Carbon Credits
World Bank affiliate, International Finance Corp (IFC), announced its support for a blockchain-enabled platform to trade carbon credits. IFC wants to attract more support from institutional investors for climate-friendly projects in emerging markets. The finance firm believes that blockchain can help boost the use of carbon offsets to a greater...
China Gathering DNA Samples Across Tibet Including From 5-Years-Olds For General 'Crime Detection' Human Rights Report Says
In a "serious intrusion on the right to privacy," China is significantly expanding policing efforts across Tibet, including taking DNA samples from children as young as 5 years old, according to a Human Rights Watch report. What Happened: In a new report released on Monday, the organization calling it a...
CordovaCann's Star Buds Cannabis Hits Record Monthly Revenue Of 1.26M In August
CordovaCann Corp. LVRLF CDVA, a cannabis-focused consumer products company, provided an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada. Star Buds Cannabis Co. continues to achieve strong performance to close out the summer. The stores continue to benefit from market share gains despite a difficult economic environment. Gross margin is expanding due to menu optimization and management continues to focus on increasing store profitability with strong cost controls.
Emergent Shares Decline Following Commencement Of Initial-Stage Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate Study
Emergent BioSolutions EBS has dosed first patient in its Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of EBS-LASV in healthy subjects. EBS-LASV is a recombinant VSV-vectored Lassa virus vaccine candidate being evaluated for prevention of disease caused by Lassa virus infection. The Phase 1 dose-escalation study will evaluate the...
Spero Therapeutics Shares Jump After Upbeat FDA Feedback For Tebipenem HBr Program
Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO received minutes from a recent Type A meeting with the FDA, discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI). During the Type A meeting, the FDA indicated that positive results from an additional Phase 3 trial supported...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Makes EV Battery Manufacturing An All-Chinese Affair At The Top As It Leaps Past LG Energy
Competitive positioning in the EV battery market saw a slight change in July. The market is still dominated by Asian players, with CATL the leader of the pack. Warren Buffett-backed BYD Manufacturing Company Limited. BYDDY BYDDF, which has a thriving plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business, is also making waves in its ancillary EV battery manufacturing business.
Huawei Beats Apple, Samsung In Bringing Smartphone Armed With Satellite Communications Tech To Market
Huawei customers can send short messages using Chinese BeiDou navigation satellite system — a satellite network similar to GPS. The Chinese tech giant beat Apple and Samsung, which are also working on satellite connectivity. China’s Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. unveiled its latest flagship smartphone with satellite communications capabilities on...
Multitoken Cryptocurrency Systems Like This One Could Prove More Resilient Than Single Token Alternatives For Miners
The world of cryptocurrency mining is a highly competitive and often cutthroat business. Although a major trend in recent years has been away from proof of work (PoW), a system that relies heavily on miners running equipment that “mines” new tokens through running intensive computations, and toward proof of stake (PoS), which relies primarily on validators locking large sums of tokens away, PoW remains an incredibly important cornerstone of the cryptoverse.
Russia Seeks To Legitimize Use Of Cryptos In Cross-border Payments
The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia have reconsidered their stance on cryptocurrencies, a step needed to legitimize cross-border payments in these currencies, according to the country's Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev. In an interview with Russia-24 TV channel, Moiseev said the disparity in methods for regulating the...
Trump's SPAC Partner For Truth Social Deal Faces Setback As Shareholders Reject Time Extension: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC could face the risk of being liquidated, as the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) which was to merge with Trump Media & Technology — the company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform — failed to get shareholder support for a year’s extension to complete the deal, Reuters reported.
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
This article was originally published on Aug. 13, 2022. In July, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior...
