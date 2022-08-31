Surprise Squad gives out free gas at Phoenix Fry’s supermarket, $200 to woman who teaches music to indigenous students

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lakes will be packed for the long holiday weekend, and volunteers with the Coast Guard Auxiliary want people to be prepared. The first thing you will notice is the heat over the next few days. With temperatures well above 100 degrees, Kimijo Mareska with the Coast Guard Auxiliary is asking people to hydrate before heading out. “It’s really fun there will be a lot of people, a lot of boats. Lot of fun things going. Just drink plenty of water. Drink water all day long that’s just something you have to do.”

