Surprise Squad gives out free gas at Phoenix Fry’s supermarket, $200 to woman who teaches music to indigenous students

Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson F
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Pollinator Celebration Day at Good Earth State Park
Only 14 of Phoenix's 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident.
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
AZFamily
It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident

Only 14 of Phoenix's 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Labor day will be the last weekend Phoenix city pools will be open before shutting down for the rest of the season. Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool.
When going through his dad's belongings, a Valley man found a Japanese flag from his WWII service and set out to send it home
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Since ancient times, military victories have been celebrated with a display of captured weapons, flags and sometimes even body parts. World War II was no different, especially the Battle of the Pacific. When Japanese soldiers and pilots would head into battle, they were often given a...
AZFamily
Police tactical unit responds to a domestic dispute in north Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road late Sunday afternoon after a report of gunfire during a domestic dispute. When officers got to the home they set up at points surrounding the home and called for everyone to come out of the house.
AZFamily
Things To Think About Before Your Next Camping Vacation
Things To Think About Before Your Next Camping Vacation

Only 14 of Phoenix's 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident.
arizonasuntimes.com
St. Mary’s Food Bank Shares Alarming Rise in Families Seeking Food in Arizona
Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, told The Arizona Sun Times that the number of families seeking food in Arizona has risen in recent months. “To give you an example at St. Mary’s Food Bank,” Brown said Friday. “We’re still getting the final numbers...
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
AZFamily
Police surround Phoenix home after reported gunshots inside
Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention. Man dead after crashing into a wall in the parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport.
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
'He’s my velcro': Valley woman searching for missing dog after car crash in southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is proving that love knows no boundaries for man’s best friend. She, along with friends and volunteers, are now on the search for her five-year-old silver Labrador retriever Beuaregard missing in the Southern Utah outback. “We travel everywhere. We do Utah, New...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
newsy.com
Phoenix Appoints First City Funded Heat Office; Goal: Saving Lives
Phoenix, Arizona is one of the hottest cities in the nation. "It feels like you're breathing in fire into your lungs," said Merrilee Parker, who lives in an Arizona shelter. Back in 1990, Phoenix hit a blistering 122 degrees. So far this year, it's a sweltering 115 degrees. "Almost every...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear
The event's goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player.
AZFamily
Coast Guard Auxiliary asking Arizonans to be safe on the water this holiday weekend
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lakes will be packed for the long holiday weekend, and volunteers with the Coast Guard Auxiliary want people to be prepared. The first thing you will notice is the heat over the next few days. With temperatures well above 100 degrees, Kimijo Mareska with the Coast Guard Auxiliary is asking people to hydrate before heading out. “It’s really fun there will be a lot of people, a lot of boats. Lot of fun things going. Just drink plenty of water. Drink water all day long that’s just something you have to do.”
12news.com
Phoenix crossing signal projects months behind as family mourns couple killed in intersection
All four signal projects were supposed to be completed by the end of May 2022, according to the work contract. But that didn't happen.
