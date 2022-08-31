Read full article on original website
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
WRGB
Ballston Spa interim Superintendent resigns one week before 1st Day of School
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — The Ballston Spa interim Superintendent has resigned one week before the 1st Day of School. Daniel Connor resigned from the position Tuesday, August 30, he had been sworn in last month. Jason Fernau the President of the Board of Education put out the following...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000
The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
wamc.org
Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
Police Officer For A Day: Ballston Spa Teen Lands Dream Gig Thanks To Make-A-Wish
A “stolen” piece of art was recovered by a New York teen who got to live out his dream of being a police officer, if only for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Saratoga County resident Connor Hayhurst, age 15, of Ballston Spa, donned his very own Schenectady Police uniform on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before helping investigators track down the culprit in a mock theft case.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
theupstater.com
Months later, community changes its tune on hotel project
COXSACKIE — Five months after construction on a major downtown Coxsackie project was halted, the community has changed its tune. Work on the Newbury Hotel and the adjacent The Wire event center on South River Street was ordered stopped by the village March 27 due to an expired building permit and components of the project that were not in compliance with village code and the approved site plan.
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
allaccess.com
Jon Reilly Out As OM Of New York's Albany Broadcasting
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that after more than a decade with ALBANY, NY’s ALBANY BROADCASTING, JON REILLY is out as OM for Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT), Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3) and AC WYJB (B95.5), as well as for the company's GLENS FALLS, NY cluster – Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1) & WFFG (FROGGY 100.3), Classic Hits WNYQ (Q 101.7), Oldies WENU-A and FOX Sports WMML-A.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Two fall rallies offer historic routes through Catskills
Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, LLC, is offering two car rallies through the heart of the Catskill Mountains for automotive enthusiasts who love to drive their cars of any age on rural country and mountain roads, through hamlets and farmlands and over historic covered bridges. The rallies are created and organized by rally master, artist and historian Robert Selkowitz of Shokan.
WNYT
Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season
We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
biteofthebest.com
Gracie’s Luncheonette, Leeds, Hudson Valley, NY
Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds, New York, is worth going out of your way for. They make nearly everything on the menu from scratch and source locally. Owners Allyson Merritt and Andrew Spielberg went to the Culinary Institute of America, where they met. My friends who frequent the place knew...
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
Police find body of missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
