East Greenbush, NY

WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000

The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
FORT PLAIN, NY
wamc.org

Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
LEE, MA
WNYT

Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track

After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officer For A Day: Ballston Spa Teen Lands Dream Gig Thanks To Make-A-Wish

A “stolen” piece of art was recovered by a New York teen who got to live out his dream of being a police officer, if only for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Saratoga County resident Connor Hayhurst, age 15, of Ballston Spa, donned his very own Schenectady Police uniform on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before helping investigators track down the culprit in a mock theft case.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
theupstater.com

Months later, community changes its tune on hotel project

COXSACKIE — Five months after construction on a major downtown Coxsackie project was halted, the community has changed its tune. Work on the Newbury Hotel and the adjacent The Wire event center on South River Street was ordered stopped by the village March 27 due to an expired building permit and components of the project that were not in compliance with village code and the approved site plan.
COXSACKIE, NY
allaccess.com

Jon Reilly Out As OM Of New York's Albany Broadcasting

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that after more than a decade with ALBANY, NY’s ALBANY BROADCASTING, JON REILLY is out as OM for Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT), Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3) and AC WYJB (B95.5), as well as for the company's GLENS FALLS, NY cluster – Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1) & WFFG (FROGGY 100.3), Classic Hits WNYQ (Q 101.7), Oldies WENU-A and FOX Sports WMML-A.
ALBANY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Two fall rallies offer historic routes through Catskills

Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, LLC, is offering two car rallies through the heart of the Catskill Mountains for automotive enthusiasts who love to drive their cars of any age on rural country and mountain roads, through hamlets and farmlands and over historic covered bridges. The rallies are created and organized by rally master, artist and historian Robert Selkowitz of Shokan.
SHOKAN, NY
WNYT

Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season

We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
REXFORD, NY
biteofthebest.com

Gracie’s Luncheonette, Leeds, Hudson Valley, NY

Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds, New York, is worth going out of your way for. They make nearly everything on the menu from scratch and source locally. Owners Allyson Merritt and Andrew Spielberg went to the Culinary Institute of America, where they met. My friends who frequent the place knew...
LEEDS, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY

