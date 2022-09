BUCYRUS–National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on October 1, 2022. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to ten new employees.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO