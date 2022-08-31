Read full article on original website
Related
President Joe Biden to Serena Williams: 'You're an inspiration, a champion of all time'
The storied 25-year career of future Hall of Famer Serena Williams ended Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open. Over her career, Serena's had a remarkable impact on tennis and sports as a whole. In many ways, she transcends her sport — the epitome of a living legend.
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Rothy's Sneakers Everyone Loses It Over
If you know Emily Ratajkowski's style, you know that she's a great source of sneaker inspiration. She wears them often, just like the true New Yorker that she is, and I advise taking note of both the way she styles her sneakers and the actual ones that she wears. If she's wearing them, they're cool and probably comfortable.
According to a Derm, TikTok's Nail Slugging Trend Is Actually Worth Trying
Brittleness and breakage are a thing of the past thanks to TikTok's latest viral trend: nail slugging. Yep, it's 100% a thing and I'm here to make a case for it. Before you start scratching your head in confusion, nail slugging kind of piggybacked off another viral trend you may be familiar with: skincare slugging. Each follows the same idea basically. Skincare slugging involves combatting dry skin by slathering your skin with a super heavy cream-based moisturizer or petroleum-based jelly to lock in the hydration from your skincare routine.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0