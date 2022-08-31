Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
thecitymenus.com
Carroll County E-911 Dispatcher Recognized
Carroll County E-911 Dispatcher Taylor Southers recognized for a saving the life of an infant at the Board of Commissioners Work Session Meeting last night. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12:10 hours, Carroll County E-911 received a 911 call in reference to a 3-week-old infant that was possibly not breathing and/or choking. The caller advised that the baby had stopped making noises and she was unsure if he was even breathing at all. Dispatcher Taylor Southers answered the call and immediately began gathering pertinent information. Shortly into the call, Dispatcher Southers began giving pre-arrival instructions including checking the baby’s airway for any objects, vomit etc. The caller described the baby as silent and turning blue. Southers asked all the appropriate questions including details about the baby’s color change, age and sex before finally giving instructions to lay the baby on its side to remove the vomit from the infant’s mouth. Further pre-arrival instructions were given including the beginning stages of CPR and choking protocols based off the information that was given to her. A short time later, the baby started breathing again which was confirmed by the caller, the mother and the wonderful sound of cries in the background.
thecitymenus.com
Ribbon cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum. Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum is located at 306 Bradley Street Suite C in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 301-2187. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit...
saportareport.com
Stone Mountain’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival: Art, music and fall blooms
In September, Stone Mountain — the largest exposed piece of granite in the world — will be dotted with annual blooms of the Yellow Daisy. Discovered in 1846, the plant is only found around the mountain. To celebrate the blooming season, Stone Mountain Park is hosting its 54th...
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
thecitymenus.com
Orchestra Noir, Atlanta’s African-American Orchestra, comes to Newnan to celebrate ‘Legends’
On October 14, 2022, the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC), will present Orchestra Noir’s chamber ensemble of fourteen African-American musicians under the direction of founder Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers. The performance will feature innovative & electrifying orchestral versions of hits from Black American musical pioneers from the sixties to present.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Animal Services offers special deal on pet adoption through the end of September
Are you interested in taking in a new furry family member: canine or feline? A big dog or a cat of any size?. Cobb County Animal Services is offering a special deal for pet adoptions through the end of September. Cobb County posted the following notice on its Facebook page:
exoticspotter.com
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
tastefulspace.com
Georgia Teacher Amelia Ressler
What is the complete story about Georgia Teacher Amelia Ressler and her charges? Amelia Ressler was detained for an obscene act of child molesting while working as a substitute teacher at Carrollton’s Zion Elementary School. We’ll go into more information about Georgia Teacher Amelia Ressler in this blog post!
AccessAtlanta
Land a job with Hawks, State Farm Arena on ‘Interview Day’
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena are teaming up to host an inaugural Interview Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., offering hundreds of part-time and event day positions with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. If you attend the event, there’s a...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Flint River Diving Trees, Meriwether County
Most of us who have grown up swimming in rivers and creeks are familiar with rope swings tied to trees that have a good reach over the waterway, and occasionally, we see impromptu ladders added to make the climb to the top easier. I shot these several years ago near the Meriwether County Landing on the Flint River and I think they had more steps than any I’ve seen.
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire
ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
cobbcountycourier.com
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and other parts of region for Monday September 5
The National Weather Service, has issued a flood watch for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Labor Day, September 5, due to the possibility of continuing excessive rainfall. What is in the Flood Watch?. Here are the details in the Flood Watch:. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking missing Coweta woman
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a woman who went missing Thursday. Megan Ivey, 36, was last seen leaving her residence in the Corinth Road area on Thursday and was believed to be heading to James Floyd State Park in Floyd County.
1 Woman Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County. The crash occurred around a mile from the Alabama-Georgia line on County Road 126 at 1:10 a.m. A 2007 Chevy Suburban driven by a female failed to [..]
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
weisradio.com
Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart
An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
