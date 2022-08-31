ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

SUWANEE, GA
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot

No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
HARTWELL, GA
Hall County, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Investigation into Suwanee homicide continues; deceased male victim suffered stab wound

A male believed to be in his 40s was found dead in the front yard of a Suwanee residence this morning, Monday, Sept. 5. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a medical call on Ridge Oak Drive at approximately 10 a.m. to a report of a person down in the front yard of a residence. When officers arrived, they initially located a deceased male who had sustained an apparent stab wound.
SUWANEE, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Three people taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Rabun County

A multi-vehicle accident in Rabun County on Monday left three people injured. A 21-year-old driver was turning left onto GA-15 from File Street around 2:30 p.m. when he hit a second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on GA-15. That Accent was pushed into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting two more cars, a Kia Sedona and a Toyota Corolla.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death

Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

HALL COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man killed in early morning crash on Browns Bridge Road

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Browns Bridge Road near Holland Drive on the west side of Hall County. Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville was traveling eastbound on Browns Bridge Road when he tried to negotiate a curve near Cherokee Trail. Velasquez’s truck left the side of the roadway and struck a stop sign and a tree just past Holland Drive. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
GAINESVILLE, GA

