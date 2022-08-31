Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
accesswdun.com
GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot
No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
One dead, three more injured in North GA nightclub shooting
Officials say, 4 people were shot at a North Georgia Nightclub. The GBI or Georgia Bureau Of Investigations is looking into a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Investigation into Suwanee homicide continues; deceased male victim suffered stab wound
A male believed to be in his 40s was found dead in the front yard of a Suwanee residence this morning, Monday, Sept. 5. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a medical call on Ridge Oak Drive at approximately 10 a.m. to a report of a person down in the front yard of a residence. When officers arrived, they initially located a deceased male who had sustained an apparent stab wound.
Teen hospitalized after being shot in leg in DeKalb County, police say
A girl in her late teens was shot in the leg late Saturday night, according to police.
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
Three people taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Rabun County
A multi-vehicle accident in Rabun County on Monday left three people injured. A 21-year-old driver was turning left onto GA-15 from File Street around 2:30 p.m. when he hit a second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on GA-15. That Accent was pushed into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting two more cars, a Kia Sedona and a Toyota Corolla.
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash in Hall County over Labor Day weekend. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville, was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Browns Bridge Road near Holland Drive.
CBS 46
Man found dead in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, is a male. His body was found in the front yard of a home. Police say that it appears that he was killed by a stab wound.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death
Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
nowhabersham.com
Suspect shot during officer involved shooting
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the south end of Hall County on McEver Road. The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “The incident occurred as a deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a speeding violation. The driver...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
Police: Car crash victim hit, killed after climbing over dividing wall onto I-75
ATLANTA — One person involved in a single car crash on Interstate 85 died after police said the person attempted to climb over the dividing wall of the interstate. WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. showed live pictures of the crash investigative near I-75 and I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. Later...
nowhabersham.com
Man killed in early morning crash on Browns Bridge Road
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Browns Bridge Road near Holland Drive on the west side of Hall County. Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville was traveling eastbound on Browns Bridge Road when he tried to negotiate a curve near Cherokee Trail. Velasquez’s truck left the side of the roadway and struck a stop sign and a tree just past Holland Drive. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
nowhabersham.com
Confrontation over stolen truck led to shooting in bank parking lot, police say
The search continues for a man wanted for questioning in the Saturday morning shooting at United Community Bank in Cornelia. Police say Sterling Strength fled the scene after allegedly pulling a gun on Mary Sheriff Welborn in the parking lot of the bank at Highway 441 and Level Grove Road.
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car Sunday night on...
“He didn’t see death coming:” Covington mother reflects on sentencing of son’s killer
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga — Robbie Marshall says her son’s case may have ended with a conviction, but the wound left in her heart by his killing is far from closed. “I don’t get to see his smile, I don’t get to hear him tell me he loves me,” Marshall said.
