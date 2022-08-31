Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson...
KTBS
Report: Louisiana's Transportation Trust Fund expected to lose more than $500M over next decade
(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s Transportation Trust Fund is expected to lose more than a half billion dollars in revenues over the next decade due to increasing fuel efficiency and electric vehicles, according to a recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack published...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: September Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe in the month of September. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com...
KTBS
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Louisiana's gas tax cannot meet state's road and bridge needs, audit says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Revenue from Louisiana's gasoline tax and other funds are insufficient to meet the state's road and bridge needs, according to a report issued Tuesday morning by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack. Waguespack noted that the state's 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been changed since 1990 and is...
KTBS
Deal finalized for new state office building downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
KTBS
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers...
KTBS
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
LSU fans react to upsetting loss against Florida State
NEW ORLEANS, La. - LSU fans are waking up heartbroken Monday morning, following a 24-23 loss to FSU in LSU head coach Brian Kelly's first game. Rick Rowe and Chloe Abbott went to the Superdome to speak with fans on their final thoughts of LSU's first game of the season.
Comments / 0