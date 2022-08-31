ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ask The Trooper: September Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe in the month of September. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com...
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
Deal finalized for new state office building downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers...
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources

(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
LSU fans react to upsetting loss against Florida State

NEW ORLEANS, La. - LSU fans are waking up heartbroken Monday morning, following a 24-23 loss to FSU in LSU head coach Brian Kelly's first game. Rick Rowe and Chloe Abbott went to the Superdome to speak with fans on their final thoughts of LSU's first game of the season.
