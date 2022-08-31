Read full article on original website
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Latino leader works to instill 'pride and community' as book series spotlights American heroes
America is made of stars — "and we Hispanics are among them," said Claudia Romo Edelman in a recent telephone interview with Fox News Digital. A humanitarian leader of Hispanic heritage who lived and worked for 25 years in Europe before moving to the United States eight years ago with her children, Romo Edelman is on a determined mission to set the record straight about Americans of Latino background — and to showcase their contributions to the U.S.
