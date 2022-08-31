America is made of stars — "and we Hispanics are among them," said Claudia Romo Edelman in a recent telephone interview with Fox News Digital. A humanitarian leader of Hispanic heritage who lived and worked for 25 years in Europe before moving to the United States eight years ago with her children, Romo Edelman is on a determined mission to set the record straight about Americans of Latino background — and to showcase their contributions to the U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO