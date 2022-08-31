ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 pedestrians struck by passenger van at LAX

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Pedestrians struck by passenger van at LAX 00:42

Two pedestrians were struck Wednesday by a passenger van that ended up in a building at LAX.

(credit: CBS)

The crash was first reported just before 10 a.m. on the airport's lower level, near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the pedestrians declined medical care. A second pedestrian and the driver of the van, both men, were taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The van appeared to have struck the first floor of a parking structure.

