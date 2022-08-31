On September 15, 2022, the Bauer House one bedroom and one bedroom wheelchair accessible waiting list will be open until October 14, 2022. All applicants will be screened for eligibility. To qualify for these apartments, income limits and other eligibility requirements apply. Applicant households must contain at least one member that is at least 62 years of age at the time of application. If applying for wheelchair accessible waiting list, applicant households must need accessible design feature of the unit. 2022 income limits for applicants $49,100 for an individual and $56,100 for two persons. Use and Occupancy restrictions apply. In filling vacant units, management considers resident transfer requests then applicants.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO