California bakes as floods sweep through the South
In California, temperatures on Monday hit the triple digits for the sixth straight day, as thousands flocked to the beach to beat the heat. Record high temperatures have also fueled deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California. There is no relief from California’s worst heat wave in years and the...
Severe flooding in Midwest, South turns deadly
Severe weather and flooding in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death. A state of emergency has been declared in two counties in Georgia as two days of thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the state’s north, leading to severe flooding. Officials in Indiana believe a...
Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”
The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
Murder Suspect Arrested in Genesee County
A fugitive has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred in Flint earlier this year. Crimestoppers of Flint and Genessee County has announced that 20-year-old Nico Deandra Nard has been arrested after an incident on the 200 block of West Pierson Road in Flint May 4th. Nard had outstanding warrants for homocide, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. Crimestoppers had previously offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash
Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
Mt. Pleasant Lifts Boil Water Advisory
The City of Mount Pleasant has lifted its boil water advisory. Last Friday, the advisory was issued after the city detected a problem with the treatment system at the water plant. Due to human error, discolored water passed through the filters and entered the distribution system. The issue was handled with treatment to the water. Following two consecutive successful tests of the water quality, the advisory was lifted Sunday.
Birch Run Man Dies in Rollover Crash, Vehicle Fire
State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash near Birch Run. Around 6:10 Sunday morning police responded to the crash on South Beyer road near Willard road. It is believed that the driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was driving northbound on Beyer when the vehicle ran off the road and into a bean field. Police say it flipped end over end several times before becoming engulfed in flames. The driver, a 42-year-old Birch Run man, was found dead inside the vehicle, and the incident is still under investigation.
