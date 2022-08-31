ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs TE Matt Bushman reverts to injured reserve after waived-injured designation

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
One of the stars of the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game has ended up on injured reserve.

Per the NFL’s official personnel notice from the waiver-claim period, Chiefs TE Matt Bushman cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve. He was waived with an injury designation which means that he reverts to injured reserve now that he has cleared waivers.

Bushman is a former undrafted free agent out of BYU who has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was a big-time standout during preseason Week 3 for Kansas City against the Green Bay Packers. He led the team in yards (73) and touchdowns (2), including a 56-yard touchdown reception. Unfortunately, he fractured his clavicle on his final reception of the game.

Bushman’s addition to the injured reserve list means that he can not be designated to return from the list this season. The team can choose to waive him from injured reserve with an injury settlement (typically players are paid for the number of games missed). He can then re-sign with the team later once he is healthy as we discussed with RB Derrick Gore’s release from IR during the preseason.

