Candidates v. the people: is it ok to put signs on public property?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With campaign season in full swing, candidates are competing for endorsements, voters’ attention, voters’ votes and real estate. Not for homes or vacant land, but for high-visibility space: voters’ front lawns, fences at busy intersections and, increasingly, median...
Arroyo: documents show no assault took place

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After securing a judgement last Thursday ordering the release of redacted documents in a 2005 sexual assault case in which he was accused, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is claiming he’s been vindicated, citing a Boston Police department finding that the allegations were in an officer’s words, “unfounded.”
