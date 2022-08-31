Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Chicagoans Can Explore Parks And Find Pollinators In Month-Long Nature Challenge
CHICAGO — The Park District is encouraging Chicagoans to get outside and explore green spaces during a month-long Parks for Pollinators nature challenge. The challenge asks Chicagoans to find, identify and record pollinators and pollinator-friendly plants during September, according to a Park District news release. It’s part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the pollinator crisis and encourage local action as pollinators such as the monarch butterfly have declined in number.
blockclubchicago.org
ARC Music Festival Brings Thousands Of House, Techno Fans To Union Park
WEST LOOP — Thousands of house and techno music fans converged on Union Park over Labor Day weekend for the second ARC Music Festival in the West Loop. The three-day music festival featured four stages with more than 40 artists from across the globe performing. Local DJs included DJ...
blockclubchicago.org
Upton’s Breakroom In West Town Rebrands As Liberation Kitchen, Launches Incubator To Help Other Plant-Based Businesses
WEST TOWN — A vegan cafe and doughnut shop in West Town are rebranding under one name — while launching an incubator for plant-based food companies in the store. Since 2013, Upton’s Breakroom, 2054 W. Grand Ave., has been the public-facing cafe of Upton’s Naturals, which produces meat alternatives sold in grocery stores around the United States.
blockclubchicago.org
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia
BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
blockclubchicago.org
More Residents Now Eligible To Get Lead Water Lines Replaced Through City Programs
CHICAGO — More residents are now eligible to have the city replace their lead service lines for free. The Chicago Department of Water Management has worked for years to replace lead service lines, but it’s recently dropped some of the requirements for a program that allows residents to get the lines replaced for free, spokesperson Megan Vidis said. Now, most Chicagoans just need to qualify as low-income to apply.
blockclubchicago.org
Nepalese-Indian Restaurant Vajra Reopens In West Town, Less Than 3 Months After Announcing Closure
WEST TOWN — A Nepalese-Indian restaurant in West Town that closed in June has reopened in the same location for takeout and delivery. Vajra, 1329 W. Chicago Ave., closed June 19 after more than three years in business. Manager Dipesh Kakshapaty said the owners were concerned they couldn’t make ends meet with rising costs and expenses, leading to its closure.
blockclubchicago.org
2 Teens Injured In Little Village Hit-And-Run, Police Say
LITTLE VILLAGE — Two teenage girls were injured Monday night after a hit-and-run driver struck them in a Little Village crosswalk, police said. The crash occurred around 8:08 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. The two girls, both 15, were riding scooters in the...
blockclubchicago.org
Will More Aldermen Step Down? Lightfoot Expects ‘More Announcements’ As City Hall Faces Great Resignation
CHICAGO — The Great Resignation has come to City Council, with alderpeople resigning and retiring left and right — and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects to see even more join those ranks. A dozen alderpeople out of City Council’s 50 have resigned recently or announced they won’t...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Fatally Shot Near Old Town Elementary School, Police Say
OLD TOWN — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed outside Saturday morning an Old Town public housing development, police said. About midnight, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Hudson after people hearing gunshots, police said. They found a man on the ground who had been shot in his chest.
blockclubchicago.org
Security Guard Fatally Shoots Man Who Attacked Him With An Ax Outside Greektown Dispensary, Police Say
WEST LOOP — A security guard shot and killed a man wielding an ax Monday outside a Greektown marijuana dispensary, police said. About 10 a.m., the man with the ax and the security guard had a “verbal altercation” outside the Zen Leaf dispensary at 222 S. Halsted St., police said. The man swung an ax at the security guard, hitting his leg, police said.
