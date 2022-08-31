CHICAGO — More residents are now eligible to have the city replace their lead service lines for free. The Chicago Department of Water Management has worked for years to replace lead service lines, but it’s recently dropped some of the requirements for a program that allows residents to get the lines replaced for free, spokesperson Megan Vidis said. Now, most Chicagoans just need to qualify as low-income to apply.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO