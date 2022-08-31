ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Ruby Mull, 85; service held

Ruby L. Mull, 85, of Swansboro, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
carolinacoastonline.com

Particia Fox, 85; service held

Patricia Fox, 85, of Hubert, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The family received friends Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.  Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
carolinacoastonline.com

Frances Dickinson, 95; incomplete

Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, of Beaufort, died Wednesday August 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
FOX8 News

NC community still in shock after student stabbing death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – September 2, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The Tryon Palace Foundation will host lawn games and events for a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be engaging historic activities on the North Lawn to see and do, and on the South Lawn, all the fixings of a fabulous party. There will be lawn games and activities, birds and snakes from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter to visit with, barbecue, fried chicken and cheese macaroni, a s’mores making station, hot dogs and ice cream, Pepsi beverages for the children and wine and beer for adults. Call (252) 639-3524 for tickets.
WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Sanders, 55; no service

Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
