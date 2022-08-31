Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Ruby Mull, 85; service held
Ruby L. Mull, 85, of Swansboro, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Particia Fox, 85; service held
Patricia Fox, 85, of Hubert, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The family received friends Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
carolinacoastonline.com
Frances Dickinson, 95; incomplete
Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, of Beaufort, died Wednesday August 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Morehead City to Beaufort bridge back open after morning crash
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Update: Officials said the bridge is now back open. Both lanes of the Morehead City to Beaufort Bridge are closed due to a crash. Emergency workers are currently on scene.
NC community still in shock after student stabbing death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – September 2, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The Tryon Palace Foundation will host lawn games and events for a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be engaging historic activities on the North Lawn to see and do, and on the South Lawn, all the fixings of a fabulous party. There will be lawn games and activities, birds and snakes from the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter to visit with, barbecue, fried chicken and cheese macaroni, a s’mores making station, hot dogs and ice cream, Pepsi beverages for the children and wine and beer for adults. Call (252) 639-3524 for tickets.
WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret eyeing potential changes to allow future townhouses, patio homes in specific locations
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret staff and the planning board are still working on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in town in the future. The planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan girls take opening golf match of conference season, finish nine shots ahead of Richlands
CAPE CARTERET — Croatan opened the fall girls golf season Monday with a victory in a four-team 3A Coastal Conference match. The Cougars shot 127 at Star Hill Golf Club to outlast Richlands. The Wildcats shot 136. West Carteret took third with 154, followed by Swansboro with 163. Croatan...
carolinacoastonline.com
West scores 17 in second half to pull away from Farmville Central, moves to 2-1 with 24-7 win
FARMVILLE — The West Carteret football team’s second win of the season looked much like its first. After giving up the first seven points of the game on Friday against Farmville Central, the Patriots (2-1) rattled off 24 straight points to run away with a 24-7 victory. The...
Comments / 0