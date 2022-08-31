Read full article on original website
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson...
Former U.S. Congressman John Fleming announces run for Lt. Governor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former U.S. Congressman John Fleming stopped by KTBS Tuesday morning to talk about the latest political news and to announce his plan to run for lieutenant governor in the state of Louisiana.
Report: Louisiana's Transportation Trust Fund expected to lose more than $500M over next decade
(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s Transportation Trust Fund is expected to lose more than a half billion dollars in revenues over the next decade due to increasing fuel efficiency and electric vehicles, according to a recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack published...
Louisiana's gas tax cannot meet state's road and bridge needs, audit says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Revenue from Louisiana's gasoline tax and other funds are insufficient to meet the state's road and bridge needs, according to a report issued Tuesday morning by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack. Waguespack noted that the state's 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been changed since 1990 and is...
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers...
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
