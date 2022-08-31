ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

Knox Pages

Buckeye Central overcomes Ridgemont's lead to earn win

Buckeye Central, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Ridgemont 42-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Buckeye Central and Ridgemont squared off with September 3, 2021 at Buckeye Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

Ashland sinks Buckeye Valley with solid showing

Ashland put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Buckeye Valley in a 34-16 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. Ashland jumped in front of Buckeye Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

North Union blanks Danville

An electrician would've been needed to get Danville on the scoreboard because North Union wouldn't allow it in a 28-0 shutout during this Ohio football game. North Union opened with a 7-0 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Never a doubt: Clear Fork breezes past Lexington

Clear Fork raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-7 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Lexington after the first quarter.
LEXINGTON, OH
Lucas, OH
Knox Pages

Loudonville defense stifles Hillsdale in shutout performance

LOUDONVILLE -- It's beginning to look a lot like Loudonville teams of old in southern Ashland County. On Friday night the Redbirds turned to their defense, and they in turn turned out the lights on Hillsdale's offense to record a 14-0 victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 0. Loudonville beat Hillsdale...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Col. Crawford delivers statement win over East Knox

HOWARD -- East Knox scored first, but Colonel Crawford scored far more often to topple the Bulldogs 37-7 in Friday night's high school football action. East Knox quarterback Bracen Davis tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Carson Steinmetz to put coach Andy Beatty's team on top 7-0 in the first quarter.
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
BELLVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 0

Loudonville beat Hillsdale 14-0 on Friday night in high school football action. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Museum to feature Sears homes

MOUNT VERNON -- The September Meeting of the Knox County Historical Society will present the story of Sears-Roebuck manufactured homes that became popular in the early years of the twentieth century. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m at the Museum, 875 Harcourt Rd., in...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

New bus route offers free transportation to key locations

MOUNT VERNON - Beginning next Tuesday, local residents who lack transportation will find it a little bit easier to get to several popular locations in Mount Vernon – for free. Knox Public Health and Knox Area Transit (KAT) have joined forces to provide free transportation to seven different locations...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park

ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
ASHLAND, OH

