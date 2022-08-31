Read full article on original website
Buckeye Central overcomes Ridgemont's lead to earn win
Buckeye Central, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Ridgemont 42-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Buckeye Central and Ridgemont squared off with September 3, 2021 at Buckeye Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ashland sinks Buckeye Valley with solid showing
Ashland put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Buckeye Valley in a 34-16 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. Ashland jumped in front of Buckeye Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
North Union blanks Danville
An electrician would've been needed to get Danville on the scoreboard because North Union wouldn't allow it in a 28-0 shutout during this Ohio football game. North Union opened with a 7-0 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.
Never a doubt: Clear Fork breezes past Lexington
Clear Fork raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-7 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Lexington after the first quarter.
GALLERY: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10
No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Saturday's season opener at Ohio Stadium. Photos are courtesy of The Ohio State University.
Loudonville defense stifles Hillsdale in shutout performance
LOUDONVILLE -- It's beginning to look a lot like Loudonville teams of old in southern Ashland County. On Friday night the Redbirds turned to their defense, and they in turn turned out the lights on Hillsdale's offense to record a 14-0 victory. GALLERY: Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 0. Loudonville beat Hillsdale...
Col. Crawford delivers statement win over East Knox
HOWARD -- East Knox scored first, but Colonel Crawford scored far more often to topple the Bulldogs 37-7 in Friday night's high school football action. East Knox quarterback Bracen Davis tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Carson Steinmetz to put coach Andy Beatty's team on top 7-0 in the first quarter.
Northmor proves to be too much for Bucyrus
Northmor handed Bucyrus a tough 27-7 loss in Ohio high school football action on September 2. Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.
Mount Vernon falls to Delaware in non-conference finale
MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware Hayes turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage Friday night at Mount Vernon. But five plays later, Pacer head coach Ryan Montgomery knew his team would be just fine.
Knox Pages
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
GALLERY: Loudonville 14, Hillsdale 0
Loudonville beat Hillsdale 14-0 on Friday night in high school football action. I'm a left-handed goofball who likes drinking coffee. I like reading books playing outside & watching movies with my wife past midnight. I'm a Christian disenchanted with religiosity but enchanted with journalism.
Museum to feature Sears homes
MOUNT VERNON -- The September Meeting of the Knox County Historical Society will present the story of Sears-Roebuck manufactured homes that became popular in the early years of the twentieth century. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m at the Museum, 875 Harcourt Rd., in...
New bus route offers free transportation to key locations
MOUNT VERNON - Beginning next Tuesday, local residents who lack transportation will find it a little bit easier to get to several popular locations in Mount Vernon – for free. Knox Public Health and Knox Area Transit (KAT) have joined forces to provide free transportation to seven different locations...
One dead, one injured after shooting near Brookside West Park
ASHLAND — One man was found dead and another was found injured inside a home right across the street from Brookside West Park on Friday. Jason R. Gardner, 39, was found dead after sheriff's deputies were called to the home at the 1200 block on County Road 1153, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.
