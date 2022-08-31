Read full article on original website
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
Robin Lee Van Houten
Robin Van Houten, 65, of Centerburg OH, died Wednesday August 31st, 2022 at his home, in Centerburg. Robin was born February 28, 1957 in Mount Vernon OH to Robert L. Van Houten Sr and Wanda J. {Sears} Chandler. To plant a tree in memory of Robin Van Houten as a...
Health Commissioner Zach Green: 'I need a six-month plan'
MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health has been out of space for years, and the lack of space is reaching a critical point. “We're looking at a five-year plan, but I need a six-month plan,” Knox County Health Commissioner Zach Green told the county commissioners last Thursday. “Office space is the biggest space I need in the interim.”
Danville Police reports Aug. 22 to Sept. 4
DANVILLE -- Listed below are the Danville Police reports from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4.
Receiving corps shines in Kenyon's win over Bluffton
GAMBIER -- A trio of Kenyon College receivers kicked off the Owls era Saturday with a stellar season-opening performance that carried the home team to an exciting 33-26 victory over the visiting Bluffton University Beavers. Senior Finn Murray led the Kenyon charge with eight catches for 106 yards and two...
