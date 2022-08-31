Read full article on original website
Related
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?
That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Famous Arlington Oregon Musician Amazingly Plays Final Concert at Age 95
It's hard to imagine working at the age of 95 but one famous Oregon musician is finally calling it a day. The small town of Arlington Oregon might not seem like much but it does have a few things that make it memorable. Arlington's population of 591 is known for...
Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October
This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
Adorble Richland Home With A Face For Sale Only $1.5 Million
Just look at that face, isn't it cute? Don't you want to buy it? Every time I look at this house, I think it is looking back at me. It looks just like that face of a Goomba enemy in Mario games if you look closely. This house not only has a cute face but is also an amazing property with a dream closet for sale now on windermeregroupone.com for only $1.5 million!
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
Suspect in Digital Splatter Photo Wanted for Theft
Some stores have better security cameras than others. Kennewick Police did not elaborate but are seeking to ID and locate this suspect, pictured here in a rather Matrix-looking surveillance image. We're guessing Costco due to the pizza box, but the suspect allegedly made off with a significant amount of merchandise...
Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today
I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous Wildfire Forces ODOT to Shut Down I-84 East & Westbound
A wildfire has forced the Oregon Department of Transportation to close I-84. Eastbound lanes remain closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 374 in Ontario. There's a wildfire burning between mileposts 365 and 367. Westbound lanes are closed between Ontario and Baker City. According to a...
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
Shooting Leaves Casings in Kennewick Street Sunday Night
Kennewick Police continue to search the 600 block of South Beech Street after late Sunday night gunfire. Around 8:50 PM Officers responded to the 600 block of South Beech Street, a location less than 1,000 feet east of the K-fields (softball fields) and Lampson Stadium area in Kennewick. The area is pictured below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inebriated Woman Dies After “Exiting” Moving Vehicle on I-82
A strange early-morning incident has left a woman dead, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating. Around 1:30 AM Saturday morning, a vehicle was headed west on Interstate 82, about a mile west of Grandview, when a passenger in the vehicle "exited" while it was still moving. The WSP did...
Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts
Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later. Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction. Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0