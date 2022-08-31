If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO