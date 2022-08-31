ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NebraskaTV

Annual Labor Day Airshow helps Make-A-Wish Nebraska, families

OMAHA, Neb.—Remote-controlled airplanes—even a witch and superman—flew around Standing Bear Lake Monday. It was the 43rd Annual Labor Day Airshow, hosted by the Omahawks RC Club. "It's just a great way for families to come out and enjoy a day in the park," Labor Day Airshow director...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: Deaf Awareness Month

KEARNEY, NEB. — After losing her hearing, Eileen Rainey said she couldn’t have imagined the advances today for those with hearing loss. “No one has the same hearing loss," said Rainey. Eileen Rainey is a survivor, after battling a viral infection as a baby. “Part of surviving that,...
NEBRASKA STATE
