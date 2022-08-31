ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTRGV Volleyball Goes for Showdown Sweep Tuesday at Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI – Winners of six in a row, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (6-1) goes for the season sweep of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (0-7) in the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dugan Wellness Center.
Cruz Earns Second-Straight WAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week Honor

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics learned on Monday that senior Sarah Cruz is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row after leading UTRGV to a 4-0 record and a six-match winning streak.
Men's Soccer Faces Off Against No. 20 SMU on Monday

DALLAS– The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (1-1-1, 0-0-0 WAC) hits the road for the first time this season as they take on the SMU Mustangs (2-1-0), who are ranked No. 20 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, on Monday at 7 p.m. at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium.
Student-Athlete of the Week: Ana Recarte-Pacheco

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that senior Ana Recarte-Pacheco, of the women's soccer team, is Student-Athlete of the Week. Recarte-Pacheco led the Vaqueros to a 2-0 weekend with wins over Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus...
