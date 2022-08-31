Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Identity Released of Ojai Motorcyclist Killed in Santa Barbara Crash on Hwy. 101
The Ojai motorcyclist killed in Wednesday morning’s crash on Highway 101 south of the Salina Street offramp in Santa Barbara has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Joshua Latham, 31. Latham was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and “traveling in and out of all traffic lanes, at a...
Noozhawk
Authorities Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara
Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed earlier this week in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara. The victim was Joshua Latham, 31, of Ojai, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on...
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck on Freeway in Goleta
[Update 1 p.m.] The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Patterson Avenue near the Junction with State Route 217 in Goleta, according to Caltrans, after being restricted to one open lane Thursday morning following a pedestrian fatality on the freeway. [Original Story] A man was struck and killed...
kvta.com
Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta
The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
L.A. Weekly
Boy Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Nectarine Avenue [Goleta, CA]
GOLETA, CA (September 2, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Nectarine Avenue that killed one child. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., between Mandarin Drive and Alondra Drive on August 30th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However,...
Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday
Munir Delgado, one, died after he was hit by a car on the 67 block of Nectarine Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The post Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Dies in Highway 101 Collision
A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision on Highway 101 Wednesday morning. The collision took place around 10:00 a.m. in northbound lanes near the Salinas Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Santa Barbara County Coroner has been called to the scene. The number one lane is closed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads to 4,600 acres in Castaic area, closes 5 Freeway
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
L.A. Weekly
Carlos Rangel Flores Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Ventura Road [Oxnard, CA]
The deadly incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Ventura Road and Ninth Street. Furthermore, according to Oxnard police, responding medical personnel located the man with significant injuries. It was believed that he had been struck by a southbound sedan. Unfortunately, 40-year-old Flores was pronounced dead after being transported to...
Dive boat fire: Judge tosses manslaughter charge in disaster that killed 34 off Ventura County coast
A judge threw out an indictment charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Ventura County coast.
Heat wave puts Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on heightened alert
With temperatures are on the rise around the Central Coast, as well as throughout the state, it has put the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on high alert. The post Heat wave puts Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on heightened alert appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. The post Young boy dies after being hit by car in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Fire tornadoes’ caught on video during massive brush fire in California
The intensity of a brush fire near Castaic, California, was captured on Wednesday afternoon when a series of “fire tornadoes” or “fire whirls” were spotted.
Southern California wildfire shuts down I-5 near Castaic in both directions
A brush fire in Southern California shut down a section of I-5 in both directions near Castaic, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, officials said.
Bad taste in water is not dangerous, officials say
On Friday, officials on the Central Coast said strange tastes and smells in the water are unpleasant but harmless.
