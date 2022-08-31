ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck on Freeway in Goleta

[Update 1 p.m.] The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Patterson Avenue near the Junction with State Route 217 in Goleta, according to Caltrans, after being restricted to one open lane Thursday morning following a pedestrian fatality on the freeway. [Original Story] A man was struck and killed...
kvta.com

Fatal Crash In Ojai, Shooting In Ventura, And A Fatal Crash In Goleta

The CHP has released new details about a fatal crash in the Ojai Valley Wednesday morning. They say that shortly after 11 AM, 60-year-old Henry Turner of Castaic was driving his 2019 Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 150 just west of Dennison Road between the Ojai Valley and the Upper Ojai when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway onto the south shoulder and down an embankment.
L.A. Weekly

Boy Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Nectarine Avenue [Goleta, CA]

GOLETA, CA (September 2, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Nectarine Avenue that killed one child. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., between Mandarin Drive and Alondra Drive on August 30th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However,...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclist Dies in Highway 101 Collision

A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision on Highway 101 Wednesday morning. The collision took place around 10:00 a.m. in northbound lanes near the Salinas Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Santa Barbara County Coroner has been called to the scene. The number one lane is closed...
Santa Barbara Independent

Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rangel Flores Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident on Ventura Road [Oxnard, CA]

The deadly incident happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Ventura Road and Ninth Street. Furthermore, according to Oxnard police, responding medical personnel located the man with significant injuries. It was believed that he had been struck by a southbound sedan. Unfortunately, 40-year-old Flores was pronounced dead after being transported to...
