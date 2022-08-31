Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Fletcher brothers: Dominating on the gridiron
Family has always been at the forefront of Hartselle Tiger football, and the 2022 season will be no different. The Tigers have several sets of brothers who will play a significant part in the success of this year’s team. Leading the way are the Fletcher brothers, Izayah and Ri....
WAFF
Lions fall in Overtime
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - True freshman quarterback Noah Walters came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback, but an errant snap in overtime cost the Lions as North Alabama came out on the short end of a 17-14 loss to Indiana State in overtime at Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both schools.
Haleyville, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cordova High School football team will have a game with Haleyville High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals
What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests
CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay. Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
wbhm.org
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
WLOX
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
WAAY-TV
Florence closes McFarland Campground fishing pier over safety concerns
The fishing pier at McFarland Campground is closed until further notice, the city of Florence announced Friday. The closure is “out of genuine care and concern for the safety and well-being of those who utilize the pier,” according to a city news release. The city says inspection and...
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville City Schools superintendent contract renewed
HALEYVILLE - The contract renewal for Haleyville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Holly Sutherland has been approved on a 4-1 vote by the board of education, four months before the board was required to notify the superintendent of the renewal. Sutherland’s contract extension was just one of a lengthy list of...
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
