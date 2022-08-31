ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackleburg, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Fletcher brothers: Dominating on the gridiron

Family has always been at the forefront of Hartselle Tiger football, and the 2022 season will be no different. The Tigers have several sets of brothers who will play a significant part in the success of this year’s team. Leading the way are the Fletcher brothers, Izayah and Ri....
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Lions fall in Overtime

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - True freshman quarterback Noah Walters came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback, but an errant snap in overtime cost the Lions as North Alabama came out on the short end of a 17-14 loss to Indiana State in overtime at Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both schools.
FLORENCE, AL
April Killian

From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The Shoals

What does Mitch McConnel and one of the Munchkins from the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" have in common? They were both born in an area in extreme northwest Alabama known as "the Shoals" In fact, lots of notable and famous people were born in the Shoals. Comprised of 4 main cities: Florence, Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals, this quaint area brimming with southern charm also includes several smaller towns and rural areas: Killen, Leighton, Cherokee, Russellville and many more - all nestled close to the Tennessee River - and all a part of the Shoals. While there are many more notables with close ties to the Shoals, here is a list of well-known persons actually BORN in the Shoals:
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Hackleburg, AL
Local
Alabama Football
The Cullman Tribune

Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay.  Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
CULLMAN, AL
wbhm.org

The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County

Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation

Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Claw#Home Game#American Football#The Meek Tigers
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Haleyville City Schools superintendent contract renewed

HALEYVILLE - The contract renewal for Haleyville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Holly Sutherland has been approved on a 4-1 vote by the board of education, four months before the board was required to notify the superintendent of the renewal. Sutherland’s contract extension was just one of a lengthy list of...
HALEYVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy