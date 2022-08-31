Read full article on original website
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)
If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company
I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
Famous Arlington Oregon Musician Amazingly Plays Final Concert at Age 95
It's hard to imagine working at the age of 95 but one famous Oregon musician is finally calling it a day. The small town of Arlington Oregon might not seem like much but it does have a few things that make it memorable. Arlington's population of 591 is known for...
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October
This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
Adorable Eye-Popping Red House in Kennewick Goes Up for Sale
Affordable Real Estate Can Be Hard To Find In Tri-Cities Washington. Finding an affordable house can be tough in the Tri-Cities but there are some deals still out there to be had. I spotted this adorable house in Kennewick that might be worth checking out. Kennewick Home For Sale Has...
Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See!
We've found your fabulous entertainment palace with all the bells and whistles. It's a 4 bedroom-3 bath two level home in Richland with room for everyone. The beautiful home is sitting in a sweet, quiet cul-de-sac about a block from the hiking trails of Badger Mountain. You'll enjoy the momentous views from your luxury pool.
The #1 Wine Tasting Room in the Nation Is in Walla Walla
A New Nationwide Poll Names A Walla Walla Winery #1 With Wine-Tasting Room. Walla Walla gets to add another accolade to its reputation for being in wine country as a panel of wine experts has selected their #1 wine tasting room in the nation. Walla Walla Beat Out Other Famous...
Dangerous Wildfire Forces ODOT to Shut Down I-84 East & Westbound
A wildfire has forced the Oregon Department of Transportation to close I-84. Eastbound lanes remain closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 374 in Ontario. There's a wildfire burning between mileposts 365 and 367. Westbound lanes are closed between Ontario and Baker City. According to a...
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
Watermelon Spill on Busy Tri-Cities Roadway, What Else Has Spilled?
A truck lost a load of watermelons the other day in Pasco. Sticky situation yesterday at Rd 68 and Sandifur Parkway. 150 watermelons were destroyed when the trailer carrying them was hit by a vehicle. The at-fault driver turned into the trailer by ex"seed”ing the speed limit when the light turned yellow. 😂#ripmelons.
Cops Warn About new “Rainbow Fentnyl” Spread to PNW
A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
UPDATE-Police Issue Another Vulnerable Missing Alert for Carly
There have been several missing person alerts for this person in the past (UPDATE BELOW) Kennewick Police Friday morning August 26th issued another missing person alert for Carly, who has been the subject of several in the past. She was last seen around 6 AM. Carly is 30, but Police...
Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco
After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man. Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting. Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.
