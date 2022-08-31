ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick

If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
KENNEWICK, WA
Piroshky Piroshky Coming to Richland (one day only)

If you have ever been to Seattle and had the popular Piroshky from "Piroshky Piroshky," you know how excited I am about this! Piroshky Piroshky will be in Richland on September 12, bringing their delicious, handheld pies! You will need to preorder your pies before September 11, at 9:00 a.m. to ensure your order is ready. There is also a $40 minimum.
RICHLAND, WA
Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company

I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author

If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
RICHLAND, WA
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October

This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
RICHLAND, WA
Cops Warn About new “Rainbow Fentnyl” Spread to PNW

A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl." Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug. Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires

Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
ENVIRONMENT
Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco

After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man. Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting. Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

