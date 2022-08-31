Read full article on original website
Gordo, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Winfield High School football team will have a game with Gordo High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Greg Byrne Provides Update on Alabama's New Arena
There are "ongoing conversations" about when the project will get off the ground, partly due to record inflation numbers.
Kevin Scarbinsky: Football’s back, and no one does it better than here in Alabama
Note: Kevin Scarbinsky’s sports columns now appear twice weekly -- on Thursdays and Sundays -- exclusively in The Lede. Go ahead. Admit it. Your heart’s beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? It’s not the heat or the humidity. It’s the energy of possibility. College football is here in the state that loves it most and does it best. For the next four months and change, we’re going to see something no one saw coming and feel some kind of way nothing else makes us feel.
Nick Saban on first radio show of season: ‘I like this team, I really do’
For the first time this season, Nick Saban appeared on his weekly radio show, “Hey Coach,” on Thursday evening. The hour-long appearance began at 7 p.m. CT and was hosted by Chris Stewart, who will also fill in for Eli Gold in the radio booth for Alabama’s opener Saturday night.
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
hbsdealer.com
SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama
Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
alabamaliving.coop
Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass
Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash
A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
myjrpaper.com
James Spann holds book signing event
WINFIELD — People gathered in Aromas Café in downtown Winfield on Saturday, Aug. 20, to “respect the polygon” and meet James Spann, the famed ABC 33-40 weatherman. Spann met with people from Winfield and the surrounding area, exchanging jokes and stories about weather events and many other subjects, as well as signing copies of his books.
Buettner Brothers acquired by Southeast Building Supply Interests
CULLMAN, Ala. – Boston’s Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI) has acquired local building supply staple Buettner Brothers Lumber Company. The announcement was made Wednesday. The acquisition of the 130-year-old company came as a surprise to many who have been accustomed to seeing the green benches bearing the Buettner name throughout Cullman for generations. Despite the change of hands, however, the benches are here to stay. Jimmy Barnes, great-grandson of founder Hugo Buettner, shared, “Anytime you have something like this, there’s going to be change, some positive and some negative. For the most part, I think the positive outweighs the negative. We’re...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Parents Fume After Racist Video Roils Alabama High—Again
A misogynist, anti-Black video made by a high school student has roiled an Alabama town and spurred the local chapter of the NAACP to demand a long overdue "zero tolerance" approach to racism.The video of a Northridge High School student in Tuscaloosa spewing hateful rhetoric circulated last week, just a year after the school made headlines for another video that captured disparaging racial remarks.In the video, a white student speaks directly to the camera.“Your sister has a class with me, where I fuck her and get head from her every day. Bitch. N-----,” he says. (It’s not clear who he...
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
violetskyadventures.com
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver that drove in wrong lane before hitting fire truck, fleeing scene
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
