Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Is Still “Not Over” This Moment in Aspen with Kathy Hilton
Find out what drama is still in store during the Aspen trip in a first look at the September 7 episode of RHOBH. We have finally landed in Aspen for the buzzy The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trip, and we’ve already experienced some drama with a side of board games. But as it turns out, that’s not what stands out most to Kyle Richards. And Kyle is spilling all in this first look at what’s coming next on the Aspen trip in the upcoming September 7 episode of RHOBH.
bravotv.com
Marlo Hampton Shares a Major Update on Her New "Hamptons 2.0" Home Build
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is about to take a huge step in the construction of her new house. Marlo Hampton is one step closer to finishing her dream home. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo has been excitedly planning the construction of her new house, and as the show's September 4 episode revealed, she "will soon break ground on The Hamptons 2.0." (See her current home, which she named "The Hamptons," in the video above.)
bravotv.com
We Have a Huge Update on Chef Tracey Bloom's Career
The Don't Be Tardy chef is working on a new cookbook with an adorable assist from her 4-year-old son, Kannon. Don’t Be Tardy chef Tracey Bloom is still bringing the heat in the kitchen, and soon, fans will be able to follow along with her delicious recipes. After teasing a new cookbook on social media, she revealed in a September 4 Instagram caption that she’s “almost finished” with the project, which will be available for presale on September 15.
bravotv.com
Here's What Marlo Hampton's Mom Had to Say After Finally Seeing Le' Archive
After not seeing her mother for years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was "excited" to show her mom her latest accomplishment. On the September 4 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton declared, "My fashion [sense] comes from my mom...I am definitely Emma's child when it comes to fashion." With that in mind, as she saw her mom for the first time in three years, Marlo was especially excited to show her the Le' Archive showroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Margaret Josephs Remembers Her Late Ex-Husband, Jan Josephs: “He Was My Family”
The RHONJ cast member posted a sweet tribute to her ex-husband following his recent passing. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs took to Instagram this week to remember her ex-husband, Jan Josephs, who recently passed away. Margaret shared a sweet tribute to her ex-husband and remembered their longtime bond with each other, which she revealed remained strong until his passing.
bravotv.com
Josh Altman Shares the Sweetest Update on His Kids: “Crazy How Time Flies”
The MDLLA dad posted some cute back-to-school photos of daughter Lexi and son Ace. Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu Altman’s kids are growing up fast! The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member couldn’t help but marvel at “how time flies” while capturing daughter Lexi and son Ace’s first day at school on Instagram.
bravotv.com
Todd Tucker Shows What Mornings Before School Look Like for Ace & Blaze
Kandi Burruss’ husband recently documented an impressive “Daddy Daycare” spelling session before the RHOA couple’s youngest kids started their school day in the sweetest way. Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, often documents his sweet “Daddy Daycare” moments with The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple’s youngest kids,...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shares Romantic New Photos From Her Honeymoon: “Mrs. Ruelas”
The RHONJ cast member offered a glimpse into her dreamy getaway with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Teresa Giudice is reliving some of the best moments from her dreamy honeymoon with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member took to Instagram to post some romantic new photos from their trip to Italy last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Sanya Richards-Ross Opens Up About the “Long Journey” with Husband Aaron About Having More Children
The RHOA cast member offered updates on her marriage and her son. As Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wrapped with the season finale this past Sunday, fans learned that Sanya Richards-Ross had made a huge decision about expanding her family with her husband, Aaron Ross. During the September 4 episode of RHOA, it was revealed that “Sanya removed her IUD. She and Ross are actively trying for baby number deuce.”
bravotv.com
Dorit Kemsley Explains Why She Left the Aspen House in the Middle of the Night
The RHOBH cast member revealed why she made a last-minute decision to stay with Diana Jenkins at the hotel instead of the house Kyle Richards had arranged. Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members even landed in Colorado for their group trip, room assignments were already a hot topic. Lisa Rinna explained she wanted to sleep at Kyle Richards' beautiful Aspen vacation home, Garcelle Beauvais declared she was happy to stay at the incredible house Kyle rented for the majority of the group, and Diana Jenkins shared that she would be checking into a hotel. Although Dorit Kemsley was initially comfortable staying in the group's rental home, the video above reveals she changed her mind after a very tense night.
bravotv.com
Antonia Gorga Has a Stylish First Day of Senior Year in a Cropped Tee and Cargo Pants
RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga had “so many emotions” while sharing a photo of her daughter Antonia and son Gino’s looks for their first day of the new school year. As Melissa Gorga described in a September 6 Instagram post, she had mixed feelings as she watched her two oldest kids leave for their first day of the new school year.
Philly’s Made in America Festival Scores With Latin Stars Like Bad Bunny Joining Hip-Hop Favorites Like Tyler, the Creator: Concert Review
Jay-Z waxed outraged, last Thursday on social media, at having been called a ”capitalist” for his diverse business ventures and their wild fiduciary successes — this after having once famously said, “I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.” But watching the fruit of Hova’s labors where his Made in America music festival was concerned, if making money and bringing together crowds for prime hip-hop and chart-topping Latin artistry is wrong, who needs to be right? The annual Labor Day weekend, two-day event in Philadelphia’s Art Museum area, partnered with Live Nation, found fresh ways into reinvention, relevancy and paying customers in...
Comments / 0