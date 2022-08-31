ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job

Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Marion County, AL
City
Guin, AL
Local
Alabama Football
vestaviavoice.com

Rebels drop region opener to Thompson

VESTAVIA HILLS — It was a tale of two halves. After cutting its deficit to 13-7 at halftime, the Vestavia Hills High School football couldn’t get much going in the second half and lost 34-14 to sixth-ranked Thompson in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener Friday. All three...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
wbhm.org

The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County

Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood

An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
HOMEWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamaliving.coop

Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass

Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Oakman woman killed after vehicle collisions on Interstate 22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A 24-year-old woman from Oakman was killed after crashes on Interstate 22 early Monday morning. Alabama State Troopers reported a multiple-vehicle crash happened around 5:19 a.m., about two miles west of Adamsville in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states Sara Littleton was seriously...
OAKMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy