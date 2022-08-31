Read full article on original website
The County High Wildcats Embrace A Shift In Culture
As we head into Week 3 of the West Alabama High School season, we look back at the Week 2 Coach of the Week: Tuscaloosa County High Defensive Coordinator Antonio Ford. Coach Ford grew up right here in Tuscaloosa attending Holt High School. "Football was almost forgone conclusion. I was...
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job
Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
Rebels drop region opener to Thompson
VESTAVIA HILLS — It was a tale of two halves. After cutting its deficit to 13-7 at halftime, the Vestavia Hills High School football couldn’t get much going in the second half and lost 34-14 to sixth-ranked Thompson in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener Friday. All three...
Greg Byrne Provides Update on Alabama's New Arena
There are "ongoing conversations" about when the project will get off the ground, partly due to record inflation numbers.
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
The story of ‘the Colony’: How a small, Black community thrived, survived in Cullman County
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
Alabaster man dies following traffic crash in Homewood
An Alabaster man has died following a traffic crash in Homewood earlier this week. Robert Wayne Nelson Jr., 54, was injured Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday at UAB Hospital. The wreck happened at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on...
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver that drove in wrong lane before hitting fire truck, fleeing scene
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.
Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass
Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
Nick Saban on first radio show of season: ‘I like this team, I really do’
For the first time this season, Nick Saban appeared on his weekly radio show, “Hey Coach,” on Thursday evening. The hour-long appearance began at 7 p.m. CT and was hosted by Chris Stewart, who will also fill in for Eli Gold in the radio booth for Alabama’s opener Saturday night.
