FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
bravotv.com
There's a New Twist in The Naomie-Whitney Saga (And More Madison-Austen Related Drama!)
We promise it's definitely not getting awkward at all in the upcoming September 8 episode of Southern Charm. Something is in the air for Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith and in a first look at the Thursday, September 8 episode of Southern Charm we're getting some more insight into the duo's relationship.
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Shares an Exciting Update on His Living Situation with Paige DeSorbo
The Southern Charm cast member revealed how often he visits his Summer House girlfriend in New York. Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo may not have officially moved in together just yet, but they’re spending plenty of time in each other’s homes. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to share a major update on his living situation with his Summer House girlfriend.
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
bravotv.com
Kathryn Dennis Jokes "I'm Back" and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Friendsgiving
Plus, Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Craig Conover reveal where their friendship with Kathryn stands today. Fans haven’t seen as much of Kathryn Dennis in Southern Charm Season 8 as they’re used to, but that changed this week. Teasing the September 1 episode, Kathryn shared behind-the-scenes photos of...
bravotv.com
Kathy Wakile Dazzles in a Sexy Yellow Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
The RHONJ alum turned up the glamour while attending a friend's recent wedding. Kathy Wakile brought her fashion A-game while attending a friend’s recent wedding in Greece. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum looked gorgeous in a bright yellow high-slit gown for the special occasion. On August 28,...
bravotv.com
These RGIP Cast Members Transformed Their Second Bedrooms in the Best Way
Anya Firestone and Emily Gorelik both made the same choice when creating a space for their stunning clothing collections. As you can see in the clip above, this season of Real Girlfriends in Paris will be filled with incredible friendships, stunning sites, and, of course, jaw-dropping fashion. In the videos below, cast members Anya Firestone and Emily Gorelik explain just how important their wardrobes are to them, and show exactly how they store their impressive clothing collections in their Paris apartments.
bravotv.com
Madison Simon Got Married in a Gorgeous Gown, and Naomie Olindo Was a Stylish Guest
The Southern Charm cast member looked gorgeous while attending her friend’s nuptials in Italy. Southern Charm fans know Madison Simon as the director of marketing and stylist at the Mount Pleasant department store, Gwynn’s, where Kathryn Dennis once worked and the rest of the cast regularly shops. So it should come as no surprise that the fashionista looked more glamorous than ever while marrying her longtime love, Seth, in a beautiful ceremony in Italy.
bravotv.com
Lala Kent Celebrated Her 32nd Birthday with 2 Incredible Cakes
The Vanderpump Rules cast member rang in her special day with some lavish desserts. Lala Kent celebrated her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way. The Vanderpump Rules cast member feted the occasion with not one, but two lavish cakes. Lala got plenty of love on her special day, as she...
bravotv.com
Marlo Hampton Shares a Major Update on Her New "Hamptons 2.0" Home Build
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is about to take a huge step in the construction of her new house. Marlo Hampton is one step closer to finishing her dream home. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo has been excitedly planning the construction of her new house, and as the show's September 4 episode revealed, she "will soon break ground on The Hamptons 2.0." (See her current home, which she named "The Hamptons," in the video above.)
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares a First Look Inside Her Stunning New Aspen House
The RHOBH cast member showed off the beautiful living room and dining area in her luxe Colorado abode. In August, Kyle Richards confirmed that she and her family had sold their former four-bedroom house in Aspen and moved into a brand-new vacation home in the area. Now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is sharing a first look into her stunning new Colorado abode.
bravotv.com
The RHOA Season 14 Reunion First Look Has So Many Jaw-Dropping Revelations, We're Watching It on Repeat
Here's your first look at the RHOA Season 14 reunion and that's not just some "good clickbait." Happy The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion season to all who celebrate. Why? Well, because the RHOA Season 14 reunion is almost here. The 3-part reunion kicks off Sunday, September 11 at 8/7c...
bravotv.com
Lesa Milan Responds to the "Unwarranted Attack" on Her Mina Roe Brand
On the first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, we've gotten to know a lot about Lesa Milan and her impressive Mina Roe clothing brand. But on Part 1 of the Season 1 reunion, the integrity of Lesa's brand was questioned by Caroline Stanbury — and Lesa had a lot to say in response.
