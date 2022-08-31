ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MS

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (two, seven, two; FB: three) (five, four, eight, zero; FB: three)
City of Laurel addresses possible voluntary annexation

The Laurel City Council has begun the process for the City of Laurel to handle a voluntary annexation. During a recent City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort. According...
LAUREL, MS
Return to Stringer sweet for Brannon, not so sweet for Red Devils

Former Stringer head coach - now Clarkdale head coach - Bubba Brannon gave Stringer many fond memories during his time with the Red Devils. Tonight was not one of those nights as Stringer fell to Brannon’s Bulldogs 47-6. “I thought we played hard the whole game despite the score,”...
STRINGER, MS
New church at prison will serve women of multiple faiths

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Incarcerated women of faith inside Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have struggled to find a reliable worship space for years, but that will soon change. The prison in Pearl, the only state prison that holds females, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony recently for a new church that...
PEARL, MS
Mississippi business owner pleads guilty in clean water case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a Mississippi fat and oil recycling business has pleaded guilty for his role in illegally discharging industrial waste into the City of Jackson's sewer system, federal prosecutors said. Robert David Douglas, of Flowood, entered the plea Wednesday. He admitted authorizing payments on...
JACKSON, MS
Ex-warden gets 2 years; beat inmate when he was a guard

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has been sentenced to two years in prison for beating an inmate in 2016, when he was a K-9 officer, federal prosecutors said Friday. Melvin Hilson, 50, pleaded guilty in May to violating the civil rights...
JACKSON, MS
Mize notches a defensive shutout in 27-6 win over Mount Olive

Mize fell one-play short of a defensive shutout in Week 1 against Loyd Star. On Friday night, the Bulldogs’ defense would not be denied the special feat in Week 2. Despite a special teams blunder, which led to falling one play short of the feat in Week 1 — and Mount Olive's only score on Friday night — Mize's defense pitched a shutout Friday night en route to a 27-6 victory.
MIZE, MS
Raleigh takes exciting volleyball win over district foe Seminary

Raleigh captured an important district match on the volleyball court over Seminary at home Thursday night. The match remained exciting from the very first serve, and it took the Lions five sets to take down the visiting Bulldogs. A no-quit attitude is what eventually vaulted Raleigh over Seminary, after the...
SEMINARY, MS

