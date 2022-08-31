Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of heavy rain will be possible west of Charlotte through Labor Day. For Charlotte and areas south of I-40 there will be pockets scattered of showers and a few thunderstorms. Labor Day First Alert: Showers likely, cooler temperatures. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of...
WBTV
First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. Rain...
WBTV
Sunny with more rain over the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are kicking off Labor Day weekend with nice weather for today with sunshine and lower humidity. This doesn’t last long as rain chances increase deeper into the holiday weekend. Today: Sunny, hot & mainly dry. Isolated storms Saturday. First Alert Sunday & Labor Day...
WBTV
First Alert in place for returning storm chances over Labor Day weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Labor Day weekend is expected to start mostly dry, but a First Alert is in place as scattered showers and storms return on Sunday and Monday. Warm, few showers and storms Saturday. First Alert: Periods of rain Sunday and Monday. Cooler and unsettled at times for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
WBTV
Labor Day weekend: Plenty of events happening to mark the unofficial end of summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the unofficial end of summer, but the Charlotte area is ready to see the season out in style. It’s the long Labor Day holiday weekend and there are plenty of events taking place, from the 100th edition of a great college football rivalry, to a race that takes runners across Interstate 277.
WBTV
Shelby at Crest
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County rivals Shelby and Crest played another thriller with the Chargers winning this time 54-49. The Golden Lions remain winless in 2022.
WBTV
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte
The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 31,...
WBTV
I-85 South near Statesville Ave. reopens after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries. According to the N.C....
WBTV
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
WBTV
Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord. Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he...
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
WBTV
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues. An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded...
WBTV
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
WBTV
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 900 block of N. Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
WBTV
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
Comments / 0