Charlotte, NC

WBTV

First Alert issued for second half of Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase for the second half of our holiday weekend into Labor Day. Sunday First Alert: Scattered showers, a few rumbles a thunder. Labor Day First Alert: Off-and-on showers, cooler. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of thunder. Rain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunny with more rain over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are kicking off Labor Day weekend with nice weather for today with sunshine and lower humidity. This doesn’t last long as rain chances increase deeper into the holiday weekend. Today: Sunny, hot & mainly dry. Isolated storms Saturday. First Alert Sunday & Labor Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Shelby at Crest

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County rivals Shelby and Crest played another thriller with the Chargers winning this time 54-49. The Golden Lions remain winless in 2022.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks portion of I-85 South in Charlotte

The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: Aug. 31,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-85 South near Statesville Ave. reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a portion of southbound Interstate 85 in Charlotte Friday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South near exit 39, which is Statesville Avenue. Medic confirmed that one person had minor injuries. According to the N.C....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Holiday travel underway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord. Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, according to police. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues. An 18-, 19-, and 27-year-old were found wounded...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 900 block of N. Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

