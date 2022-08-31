Read full article on original website
Justin R. Green
Justin R. Green, age 40, died in his Madison apartment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Justin was born in Madison and grew up with his older brother and sister at their family’s farm in Stoughton. He was a 2000 graduate of Madison West High School. He then studied art at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. Drawing art was his preferred medium. He returned to the family orchard in 2011 where he was a valuable member of the family’s fruit and vegetable production. He moved to Madison in 2021 after the orchard was sold. Most recently he worked as a carpenter framing houses.
Stoughton water check reveals no elevated chemical levels
The City of Stoughton’s drinking water does not contain certain chemicals at percentages above state standards, according to a recent slate of test results. According to a Sept. 1 news release from Stoughton Utilities, the city’s concentrations of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are “well below” the recommended limits set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS).
Football: Stoughton can’t overcome turnovers in loss to MG
Stoughton football coach Jason Becker preached staying together and not pointing fingers after Monona Grove rolled to a 39-0 win over the Vikings in the Badger Small Conference opener on Friday, Sept. 2, in Monona. Stoughton committed five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) and Monona Grove scored 14 points off...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
John Henry Deegan
John Henry Deegan, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Dec. 17, 1928, in Janesville, the son of William and Madelyn (Kelly) Deegan. John went to mechanic trade school and served in the U.S. Army in 1951....
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
Boys soccer: Stoughton picks up first win of season against Jefferson
The Stoughton boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-2 nonconference win on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jefferson High School. “It was a relief to get our first win of the season, especially since we have been the better team in a few matches already but just weren't able to get the wins,” Stoughton head coach Justin Packard said. “The boys were really excited after the win, and I'm sure they're hungry to have that winning feeling again soon.”
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
