ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Business licensing costs in Washington are skyrocketing
Mark Harmsworth of the Washington Policy Center explains how high license fees destroy jobs and disincentives businesses from expanding into new areas to create new jobs. Small businesses (and in fact all businesses in Washington) are seeing exponential cost increases in business license fees charged by local municipalities. Many cities are now charging business license fees based on revenue, employee counts and hours worked, rather than a fixed fee.
A winning combination: Small town, Friday night, and football
LA CENTER — The first football game of the season in La Center had a 7 p.m. kickoff. The party started earlier. Tosha Emerson, a dozen or so of her friends, and plenty of students showed up to tailgate at 5 p.m. in the parking lot outside the football stadium.
