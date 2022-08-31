ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Vineyard Says Goodbye to Summer, Hello to First Day of School

Vineyard students went back to school today and the rhythms of a new year could be seen all over the Island as kids waited at the end of roads and driveways for school buses to arrive, and parents sat in drop-off lines at elementary schools. In Tisbury, crossing guard Cheryl...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Federated Church Readies Historic Mayhew Parsonage for Sale

After 65 years as a home for ministers from the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, the Mayhew Parsonage on Edgartown Harbor is expected to pass into new hands within the next few months. Church members held a send-off Sept. 4 for both the South Water street property and its...
EDGARTOWN, MA
MVC Continues Hearings on Marina and Nursing Home Projects

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has again continued its public hearings on a proposed nursing home in Edgartown and changes at the marina on Lagoon Pond in Vineyard Haven, both considered developments of regional impact (DRIs) for their potential effects on the Island. The commission resumed hearings on Sept. 1...
Herreshoff Cup Race Welcomed Vineyard Haven Into the Mix

The traditional end of summer Herreshoff Cup Race included a twist this year, with the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club competing in the race for the first time and playing host. Usually the event is an up-Island versus down-Island competition, pitting members of the Edgartown Yacht Club (EYC) against sailors from Menemsha Pond.

