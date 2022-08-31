Read full article on original website
AP_000549.32d40d2c746d49c5bf6128ef01e47d47.1503
5d ago
Hell tickets will be so expensive people can not afford them
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers lineman dies after ‘sudden collapse’
A Ouachita Baptist University student died Sunday morning following a “sudden collapse,” the university announced this afternoon on social media. Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Arkadelphia Fire Department was summoned to Anthony Hall, a student dormitory on Ouachita’s campus, to assist Baptist Health Medical Center paramedics with a student having a seizure and not breathing.
arkadelphian.com
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Report: Arkansans have 10th-worst lung health in US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
Who Says Arkansas Is One Of The Worst States To Live In?
First off let me say this, I don't think that's true... But when I started pouring through the data to determine how the researchers came to the conclusions below, there seems to be a pattern that emerges, most of these "experts" have probably never even set foot in some of the states they're ranking. And their version of "quality of life" just might be way different than yours and mine.
Arkansas food trucks benefitting from lower gas prices
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you traveled over the Labor Day weekend, you probably noticed that it cost less to fill up your car— According to AAA, Arkansas has the lowest average gas price in the country, at $3.26 a gallon. Food truck owners said they've been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Awareness for hydrocephalus held in Springdale
People raised money and awareness for hydrocephalus, a chronic, neurological condition, by walking and meeting others a JB Hunt Park.
Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs
The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Jerry Van Dyke (1931–2018)
Jerry Van Dyke was a famous comedian and actor who lived in Arkansas; he was inducted into the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 1998. He was perhaps most noted for his Emmy-nominated performance as Luther Van Dam on the television show Coach. Van Dyke and his wife, Shirley Jones, owned a ranch in Hot Spring County, and, in the late 1990s, they purchased and renovated a city block in Benton (Saline County), including the Royal Theatre and a soda shop that bears his name.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 3