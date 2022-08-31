Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
MedPage Today
Seeking COVID Variants in Sewage; MI Risk and Adenovirus COVID Vaccines
TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics...
MedPage Today
Are EDs Bombarded With Apple Watch Afib Alerts?
Paul Chernoff was in the middle of a Zoom call this past June when his Apple Watch sent him an alert. His heart rate had jumped to 142 beats per minute, and he might be in atrial fibrillation, or Afib, the alert said. He felt fine -- no dizziness, lightheadedness,...
MedPage Today
Low Testosterone Linked to Hospitalization for COVID
Normal testosterone levels in men might be protective against severe COVID-19, a retrospective cohort study suggested. Among 723 men with a mean age of 55, those who had hypogonadism had a higher risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 versus men with eugonadism (OR 2.4, 95% CI 1.4-4.4, P<0.003), reported Sandeep Dhindsa, MD, of St. Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri, and colleagues.
RELATED PEOPLE
MedPage Today
Study Reassures on HCQ Heart Risks in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Among U.S. veterans receiving hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as long-term therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, development of long QT syndrome was rare and not markedly more common compared with similar patients treated with other agents, researchers said. Among 4,462 rheumatoid arthritis patients in the VA healthcare system who started HCQ, new-onset long QT...
MedPage Today
Keytruda Plus T-VEC Falls Short in Unresectable Melanoma
Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus intratumoral talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC, Imlygic) did not significantly improve survival in unresectable melanoma as compared with pembrolizumab alone, an international phase III trial showed. Although the combination improved median progression-free survival (PFS) by almost 6 months (14.3 vs 8.5 months), the difference did not achieve statistical significance...
MedPage Today
Galunisertib Added to Standard Treatment Promising in Rectal Cancer
Adding the investigational TGF-β type I receptor kinase inhibitor galunisertib to neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy was associated with improved response rates in patients with locally advanced rectal cancer compared with historical data on neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy alone, according to results from the phase II ExIST study. Among 38 patients, 12 had a...
MedPage Today
New MiniMed Hybrid Closed Loop System Boosts Glucose Control in T1D
The Medtronic MiniMed 780G system, an advanced hybrid closed therapy (AHCL), improved glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes, the ADAPT trial found. After 6 months, patients randomized to the closed loop system saw a 1.54% drop in HbA1c (9% to 7.32%), while those who remained on standard of care had only a 0.2% drop in A1c (9.07% to 8.91%), reported Pratik Choudhary, MBBS, of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, and colleagues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
10-Year Follow-Up Confirms Benefit of Chemoradiotherapy in MIBC Patients
Long-term results confirmed that the benefit of adding chemotherapy to radiotherapy was maintained in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) in a follow-up to the phase III randomized BC2001 trial. Over a median follow-up of about 10 years, locoregional control was significantly improved by adding 5-fluorouracil and mitomycin C to...
MedPage Today
Increased Health Spending When Private Equity Acquires Physician Practices
Private equity acquisition of physician practices in the specialties of dermatology, gastroenterology, and ophthalmology were associated with increases in healthcare spending, a difference-in-differences event study showed. Among 578 private equity-acquired physician practices, an average increase of $71 (+20.2%) charged per claim (95% CI 13.1-27.3, P<0.001) was seen, as was an...
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
MedPage Today
Use of Telehealth During the Pandemic Tied to Fewer Opioid Overdoses
Medicare enrollees with opioid use disorder (OUD) who took advantage of the expanded telehealth access during the pandemic had lower odds of needing treatment for an overdose and were also more likely to stay on medication for OUD, a longitudinal cohort study found. The likelihood of experiencing a medically treated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
CDC Advisors Back New COVID Booster Shots Targeting Omicron
The CDC's vaccine advisors on Thursday recommended updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the latest Omicron subvariants, setting aside concerns about the lack of clinical trial data with the newly formulated vaccines. In a pair of 13-1 votes, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended...
MedPage Today
Radiofrequency Tx Proves on the Nose for Collapsed Nasal Valves
Patients with collapsed nasal valves found relief after treatment with temperature-controlled radiofrequency (TCRF), according to a prospective, sham-controlled trial. Among 108 patients with nasal airway obstruction who got TCRF-based sessions, 89.8% (95% CI 81.7-94.5) were deemed responders at 12 months, based on a 20% or greater reduction in Nasal Obstruction Symptom Evaluation (NOSE) Scale score or a 1 or greater reduction in NOSE Scale clinical severity category, reported researchers led by Joseph Han, MD, of the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk.
MedPage Today
Hearing Aids May Not Blunt Higher Risk of Hospitalization, Study Suggests
While hearing loss was associated with a higher risk of hospitalization, use of hearing aids was not linked to a reduction in this risk for these patients, according to a cross-sectional study. Among over 2,000 respondents to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) ages 65 and older, multivariable...
MedPage Today
MedPAC Commissioners Mull Proposals to Change Part B Drug Payment
WASHINGTON -- Members of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) spoke up Friday in favor of considering new approaches to the way Medicare pays for Part B drugs. "I think we're going in the right direction," said commissioner Gary Poulsen, MBA, of Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, Utah. "I think this is an improvement."
Comments / 0